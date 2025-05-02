Mercury's transit in Aries will be inauspicious for some zodiac signs.

Currently, Mercury is in Pisces and will enter Aries on May 7th at 4:13 AM. In astrology, Mercury is considered the prince of planets and is associated with intellect, communication, and business. Therefore, this inauspicious transit of Mercury can cause problems in these areas of life for some individuals. Let’s find out which zodiac signs will be most affected.

Sagittarius:

Mercury's transit in Aries will impact the 10th house of Sagittarius. This house relates to the workplace and professional life. People of this zodiac sign should be cautious about their communication at work. Misunderstandings may arise, or your intended message might not be conveyed correctly. This could lead to coordination issues within the team and may affect your professional image. Hasty decisions during this time could cause problems in the future, so think carefully before making any major moves. Clear and positive communication with seniors or bosses will be beneficial.

Libra:

This transit will affect the 7th house of Libra, which relates to personal relationships, married life, and business partnerships. During this time, you need to manage your relationships with care, as misunderstandings can arise even over small matters. Something you say might hurt your partner, or something they say might be misunderstood by you. If you're in business with someone, maintaining transparency and clear communication is crucial. Ego clashes and anger may create distance in relationships during this period. Therefore, it’s best to respond after careful thought.

Pisces:

This transit will impact the 2nd house of Pisces, which relates to speech, family communication, and financial decisions. Be mindful of your tone and language during this period. When speaking with family members, ensure your words are not misinterpreted. Also, be cautious with money management and investment decisions. Unplanned expenses could rise. Avoid making financial choices you might regret later.