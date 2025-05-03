According to Vedic astrology, out of the 12 zodiac signs, some will be blessed by the Moon.

In Vedic astrology, the Moon governs the mind and is known for its swift movement through the zodiac. Its rapid transitions can bring about significant changes—some favorable, others challenging—depending on your sign. According to Drik Panchang, the Moon will enter the Sun-ruled sign of Leo on Monday, May 5, at 2:01 PM. This transit is expected to bring positive outcomes for certain zodiac signs. Let’s see who’s set to benefit:

Leo

The Moon’s entry into your own sign brings a wave of positive energy. Financial gains are likely, and you may find yourself drawn toward spiritual or religious activities. A short trip could also be on the cards. Personal relationships will improve, and you’re advised to avoid unnecessary arguments. Mentally, you’ll feel calm and focused. This is a great time to execute plans for business growth, and success is highly likely. Working professionals might see promotions or new responsibilities coming their way.

Libra

This transit brings encouraging news for Libras. Health will become a focus, and you may be inspired to make lifestyle changes for the better. On the career front, your efforts will bear fruit, and your work will be appreciated. Married life will be harmonious, with an increase in mutual understanding and love. Business ventures look promising—stay committed, and success will follow.

Aquarius

Aquarians can expect a period of growth and recognition. Confidence will surge, allowing you to take bold steps in your professional life. A new project may come your way, and success is highly probable. Social engagements and spiritual interests will also increase during this time. Travel is possible, either for work or personal growth. Business opportunities will present themselves, and those in jobs may see a rise in income or a potential promotion.