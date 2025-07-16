During Shravana, the Moon will be in its own house. The effect of this will be seen in the lives of many zodiac signs for 3 days. Some will get bumper benefits.

During Shravana (2025), the Moon will move closer to the Sun. On July 24, it will be exalted in its zodiac sign "Cancer". It will remain in this state until July 26. Then it will change its zodiac sign. This time will prove to be very beneficial for many zodiac signs. They will get success in every field. There will also be possibilities of increase in wealth and prosperity.

Virgo

Doors of success will open for Virgos. You will get new opportunities in career and business. You will be able to fulfill your responsibilities towards your children. Your relationship with your partner will also be good, love will increase. This time is also good for lovers. There are possibilities of marriage. This time will be auspicious to invest anywhere. Health stress will also go away. There will be happiness in the family.

Sagittarius

During this time, Sagittarius natives will also get a lot of benefits. Money stuck for a long time can be recovered. If you are planning to invest, this time will be favorable. Hard work will be rewarded. Students will benefit during this time.

Aquarius

There will be peace and happiness in the house and family of Aquarians. Guests may arrive. People related to business will benefit. You will get the support of your partner. Married life will also be happy. The dream of going abroad for work can come true.

Cancer

Cancerians will also benefit during this time. Your wishes will be fulfilled. This time will be an auspicious time for investment. Respect in society will increase. Income may increase. Married life will be happy.

Leo

Leos will get respect during this time. You will have good coordination with colleagues and officers in the office. Chances of promotion are increasing. Students will also get success. Both love life and married life will be good. Chances of increasing wealth are increasing.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.