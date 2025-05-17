Ketu, the shadow planet, changes signs every 18 months. On May 18, 2025, Ketu will move from Virgo to Leo. This transit will bring challenges for four zodiac signs.

Ketu Transit 2025: According to astrology, each planet changes signs at a specific time. Some planets change signs in two and a half days, while others take two and a half years. Ketu is one of these planets, which transits from one sign to another every 18 months. Notably, Ketu moves in retrograde motion, unlike other planets. Currently, Ketu is in Virgo and will enter Leo on May 18. This transit will create difficulties for four zodiac signs. Let's find out which signs will be most affected…

Impact of Ketu's Transit on Taurus

Taurus individuals may face challenging times as Ketu changes signs. They might experience a sudden downfall in their lives. Legal issues could arise. They may have to perform undesirable tasks at work. Business prospects might decline. Relationships with spouses could become strained. Financial disputes are possible.

Impact of Ketu's Transit on Leo

The period following Ketu's transit on May 18 may not be favorable for Leos. Mental stress could increase. Health concerns might arise. Investments made during this time could lead to losses. Financial constraints may be experienced. Issues related to ancestral property could become complicated. Concerns about children's health may persist.

Impact of Ketu's Transit on Scorpio

Scorpios may face significant challenges due to Ketu's transit. It's advisable to avoid making major decisions during this period to prevent regrets later. Job and business situations might deteriorate. Major disagreements with spouses are possible. Unfulfilled goals could lead to persistent dissatisfaction.

Impact of Ketu's Transit on Pisces

Pisceans should exercise caution due to Ketu's transit to avoid serious problems. They might face setbacks in any endeavor they undertake. Enemies could create trouble. They might have to sell property unwillingly. Time could be wasted in unnecessary disputes.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.