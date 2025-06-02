June 2025 offers several auspicious dates for marriages, vehicle and house purchases. Learn about these special muhurats for various important events.

June 2025 Auspicious Dates Details: In Hinduism, every auspicious task is performed according to specific muhurats. These include marriage, house warming, and purchasing a house or vehicle. June 2025 offers numerous auspicious dates for these activities. Tasks performed during these times are believed to be more fruitful. June encompasses the Jyeshtha and Ashadha months, both considered significant. Find out the auspicious dates for various activities in June 2025…

June 2025 Marriage Muhurat

There are 5 auspicious dates for marriage in June 2025: 2, 4, 5, 7, and 8. After this, marriages are halted due to the setting of Jupiter on June 12th, resuming only after it rises on July 9th.

June 2025 House Warming Muhurat

For house warming, there are only 2 muhurats in June: 4 and 6. There are no other auspicious dates for this activity this month.

June 2025 Property Purchase Muhurat

If you're looking to purchase property like a house, shop, land, or apartment, there are 6 auspicious dates: 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, and 27.

June 2025 Vehicle Purchase Muhurat

June 2025 has 8 auspicious dates for vehicle purchases, suitable for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers: 5, 6, 8, 15, 16, 20, 23, and 27.



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.