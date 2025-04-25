According to astrological calculations, Rahu and Ketu will also transit in 2025. This year, Rahu is likely to move from Pisces to Aquarius and Ketu from Virgo to Leo. In Vedic astrology, Rahu and Ketu are also considered malefic planets because they are naturally aggressive and negative. But despite being malefic planets, this transit is beneficial for many zodiac signs. Find out who Rahu and Ketu will be kind to.

A golden time begins for Aries. During this time, new opportunities will be available in every field. Relationships with friends will strengthen. Employees will get promoted. There is also a possibility of a salary increase. There will be financial growth in business. Health will be good. Financial gains will occur. Students will make progress.

Geminis will have more responsibility in their careers. New avenues of income will open, and you will not have a shortage of money. Work will be completed with the help of friends and relatives. During this time, those working in government jobs will get the benefit of promotion. Tremendous financial growth will be seen in business.

Scorpio's pending work will be completed. You can achieve success in all your endeavors. Respect in society will increase. There is a possibility of progress in the workplace. Financial gains will be obtained. You may get a promotion at work.

Capricorns are likely to make good progress. You will get success in the workplace. Sudden financial gains may occur. Confidence will increase. There will be financial expansion in business. Land wealth will increase. Ancestral wealth will increase. There is a possibility of getting a promotion at work.

The transit of Rahu and Ketu will be especially beneficial for Pisces. During this time, whatever work you do, you will get good success in it. Pisces will get more luck. The relationship with family members will be good. Relationships in love life will strengthen. Married life will be happy. You will get full support from your spouse.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.