On Vaishakh Amavasya, the planets Moon, Mercury, and Venus will transit in different zodiac signs and constellations, having a combined effect on the lives of all 12 zodiac signs.

From a religious and astrological perspective, April 27, 2025, is very special as Vaishakh Amavasya is observed on this day. In addition, the transit of the Moon, Mercury, and Venus will also occur on this day. According to the Vedic calendar, at 3:38 a.m. on April 27th, the Moon will transit in Aries, followed by Mercury transiting in Revati Nakshatra at 3:42 a.m. Before the end of Sunday, the Sun will transit to Bharani Nakshatra at 7:19 p.m.

The day of April 27, 2025, will be very special for some zodiac signs, while many people will be mentally disturbed. Let's find out which zodiac signs will not be positively affected by the transit of the Moon, Mercury, and Venus on Vaishakh Amavasya.

Aries

From April 27, 2025, Aries should be very careful.

Luck will not support you in any work.

It is not good for businessmen to travel abroad at this time.

There is a possibility of serious injury due to negligence.

Students will not focus on their studies.

Businessmen should not sign any agreement in haste.

Taurus

Planetary transits will negatively impact the financial situation.

Students' minds may wander to the wrong place.

Young people in college will have to face the wrath of senior students.

Businessmen will not succeed in projects related to foreign countries, which will affect the company's image.

The mental and physical health of the elderly will be weak. In such a situation, the more you meditate, the better.

Aquarius

It is not a good time to go abroad for higher studies.

There will be stress in romantic life.

It is not good to travel with business partners.

Problems will arise in the family.

There will be no financial growth, which will trouble businessmen and working professionals.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.

