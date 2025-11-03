Today's Horoscope November 3, 2025: The Som Pradosh fast will be observed. 4 yogas, Harshan, Vajra, Gad, and Matang, will affect all zodiac signs. Read today's detailed horoscope.

Horoscope for November 3, 2025: On November 3, 2025, Aries natives will find success in competitive exams and gain respect. Taurus natives may go on a trip and will have financial gains. Gemini natives should avoid risky decisions and drive vehicles carefully. Cancer natives will benefit, and their decisions will prove to be correct. Read on to know how the day will be for each zodiac sign?

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aries Horoscope November 3, 2025

The youth of this sign will get success in competitive exams. You will also gain respect in society because of your children. A plan to go on a trip with the family may be finalized. The job and business situation will be much better and more profitable than before.

Taurus Horoscope November 3, 2025

People of this sign may go on a business-related trip. There will be chances of sudden financial gain. A meeting with old friends will be memorable. Enemies will try to bother you but will not succeed. Caution is needed in legal matters.

Gemini Horoscope November 3, 2025

People of this sign should avoid making risky decisions. Drive vehicles carefully. They might harm themselves out of stubbornness. The day is not good for salaried people; an officer might get angry about something. Avoid lending money.

Cancer Horoscope November 3, 2025

People of this sign will profit in business. In a job, listening to superiors will be beneficial. You will get everyone's support in the family. Students will get the full reward for their hard work. Well-thought-out decisions will prove to be correct.

Leo Horoscope November 3, 2025

People of this sign may get their stuck money back. Big deals are likely in business. Stomach-related ailments may occur; avoid eating outside food. You will be successful in finding other sources of income. Love life will be better than before.

Virgo Horoscope November 3, 2025

People of this sign will be worried due to their spouse's deteriorating health. Avoid taking risks. Be sure to consult someone before making a big decision. People associated with the stock market may suffer a big loss. Disagreements with the spouse are possible.

Libra Horoscope November 3, 2025

The planned tasks of this sign will be completed. A new business plan can be made with the help of friends. There will be opportunities for financial gain. There may be a disagreement with superiors at the office. Do not lend money to anyone today. Need to pay attention to health.

Scorpio Horoscope November 3, 2025

The difficulties of this sign may be less than before. Strained relationships can become sweet again. Health will be good. Meeting old friends will be encouraging. Success can be achieved in competitive exams. You will receive some good news.

Sagittarius Horoscope November 3, 2025

The personal matters of this sign may become public, which can lead to a loss of respect. A dispute with someone in the family is also possible. Spending on comforts will be high, which can disrupt the budget. Distances may increase between husband and wife.

Capricorn Horoscope November 3, 2025

People of this sign can make new business-related plans. Old issues can be resolved. You will get a chance to spend good time with your wife. You will get success in legal matters. A big deal is possible in business. Health will improve.

Aquarius Horoscope November 3, 2025

People of this sign may go on a long-distance journey. The habit of procrastinating can get them into trouble. The workload at the office will be high. You will not be able to give time to your family. Do not trust anyone blindly; you may be deceived.

Pisces Horoscope November 3, 2025

The unemployed of this sign may find employment. There are chances of success in government work. If you have lent money to someone, you may get it back. Avoid getting angry over small things, or your image could be tarnished.