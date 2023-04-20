Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yemen stampede: At least 85 killed, over 300 injured at charity distribution event in Sana

    In Yemen's capital Sana'a, at least 85 people were killed and more than 300 were injured in a stampede that broke out during a charity event. According to official assertions from the Houthi-led administration, the rush occurred during a "random distribution" of money in the capital's Bab al-Yemen neighbourhood.

    A stampede occurred late Wednesday during a financial assistance distribution event in Yemen's capital, killing at least 85 people and injuring dozens more, according to a Houthi official. According to the Houthi-run Interior Ministry, the chaos occurred in Sanaa's Old City when hundreds of underprivileged people came for a merchant-organized event.

    Brig. Abdel-Khaleq al-Aghri, the ministry's spokesperson, blamed the crush on "random distribution" of cash without consultation with local authorities. The incident occurred only days before Eid al-Fitr, which celebrates the conclusion of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan later this week.

    According to a Houthi spokesman, at least "85 people were killed and more than 322 were injured" in the rush in the capital's Bab al-Yemen area.

    Dozens of injured people were taken to nearby hospitals. According to the Houthi rebels' Al-Masirah satellite TV channel, Motaher al-Marouni, a top health official in Sanaa, reported the death toll and stated at least 13 others were critically injured.

    The insurgents promptly shut off the school where the ceremony was being held and banned anybody from coming, including journalists. According to witnesses, armed Houthis fired into the air in an attempt to control the crowd, striking an electrical line and causing it to explode. According to them, this caused fear, and people began stampeding.

    The Interior Ministry stated that two organisers had been detained and that an inquiry was ongoing. Since the Houthis descended from their northern stronghold in 2014 and deposed the internationally recognised government, Yemen's capital has been under the control of the Iranian-backed Houthis.

