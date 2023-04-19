Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saudi Arabia readies over 20,000 mosques and outdoor areas for Eid prayer

    These venues have the required security equipment installed by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance to guarantee a safe environment for worshippers.
     

    Saudi Arabia readies over 20,000 mosques and outdoor areas for Eid prayer anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 19, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Riyadh: In preparation for the Eid Al Fitr prayer, Saudi Arabia has stated that 20,700 mosques and outdoor spaces throughout the Kingdom are ready.
    These venues have the required security equipment installed by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance to guarantee a safe environment for worshippers.

    Over 6,000 men and women observers have been appointed by the ministry to keep an eye on the mosques and prayer locations as well as the operations of the maintenance and functioning companies.

    If Eid occurs on a Friday, it is allowed, in the opinion of the Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta, for the person who attends the Eid prayer to conduct the Dhuhr prayer rather than the Friday prayer.

    The government suggests, however, that it is preferable to do both the Juma and Eid prayers. The Juma prayer must be said by those who did not participate in the Eid prayer.

    The ministry has instructed Imams to perform the Juma prayer if it coincides with Eid so that those who did not witness the Eid prayer can perform the Juma prayer. However, if there are not enough worshippers present for the Friday prayer, then the Dhuhr prayer shall be offered.

    The ministry highlighted that outside of mosques where Friday prayers are held, the call to prayer is not required. The call to prayer is not prescribed for the Dhuhr prayer on that day.

    After breaking the Ramadan fast during maghrib, or evening prayers, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, the United Kingdom, and other nations in the Middle East and West will prepare to see the crescent moon on Thursday, April 20.  If the crescent moon is sighted, chaand raat will be on Thursday which marks the onset of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated the next day i.e. April 21, 2023 but if the Shawwal crescent is not sighted on Thursday evening, Chand Raat in these countries will be on Friday, April 21 while Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 22, 2023.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dubai private schools to shut from Thursday for Eid; Check what Dubai has arranged for special holidays anr

    Dubai private schools to shut from Thursday for Eid; Check where to enjoy festive season

    UAE-India flight fares fall ahead of Eid; Know How anr

    UAE-India flight fares fall ahead of Eid; Know How

    Kuwait mulls to cancel more than 10,000 work permits of expats after Eid al-Fitr holidays anr

    Kuwait mulls to cancel more than 10,000 work permits of expats after Eid al-Fitr holidays

    Jerusalem Al-Aqsa mosque in focus as Israel-Hamas tensions boil over

    Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque in focus as Israel-Hamas tensions boil over

    Saudi Arabia declares 4-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector anr

    Saudi Arabia declares 4-day Eid Al-Fitr holiday for private sector

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: CM Bommai hints PM Modi to hold nearly 20 rallies in poll-bound state

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy vma

    Pamela Chopra no more: 8 ways in which she contributed to Yash Chopra's film legacy

    Google Pixel Fold company first foldable phone may launch in June likely to cost USD 1700 report gcw

    Google Pixel Fold, company's first foldable phone, may launch in June

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad? anr

    With Surat court dumping Rahul Gandhi's plea, will Congress field Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad?

    football Lionel Messi Barcelona return: Javier Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG Paris Saint-Germain star?-ayh

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon