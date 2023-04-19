Saudi Arabia readies over 20,000 mosques and outdoor areas for Eid prayer

These venues have the required security equipment installed by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance to guarantee a safe environment for worshippers.

Riyadh: In preparation for the Eid Al Fitr prayer, Saudi Arabia has stated that 20,700 mosques and outdoor spaces throughout the Kingdom are ready.

Over 6,000 men and women observers have been appointed by the ministry to keep an eye on the mosques and prayer locations as well as the operations of the maintenance and functioning companies.

If Eid occurs on a Friday, it is allowed, in the opinion of the Permanent Committee for Scholarly Research and Ifta, for the person who attends the Eid prayer to conduct the Dhuhr prayer rather than the Friday prayer.

The government suggests, however, that it is preferable to do both the Juma and Eid prayers. The Juma prayer must be said by those who did not participate in the Eid prayer.

The ministry has instructed Imams to perform the Juma prayer if it coincides with Eid so that those who did not witness the Eid prayer can perform the Juma prayer. However, if there are not enough worshippers present for the Friday prayer, then the Dhuhr prayer shall be offered.

The ministry highlighted that outside of mosques where Friday prayers are held, the call to prayer is not required. The call to prayer is not prescribed for the Dhuhr prayer on that day.

After breaking the Ramadan fast during maghrib, or evening prayers, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, the United Kingdom, and other nations in the Middle East and West will prepare to see the crescent moon on Thursday, April 20. If the crescent moon is sighted, chaand raat will be on Thursday which marks the onset of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the day of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated the next day i.e. April 21, 2023 but if the Shawwal crescent is not sighted on Thursday evening, Chand Raat in these countries will be on Friday, April 21 while Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 22, 2023.