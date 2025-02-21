Indian-origin scientist’s team makes breakthrough discovery on largest black holes samples & dwarf galaxies

In a groundbreaking revelation, a team of scientists in the United States, led by Indian-origin astrophysicist Raga Deepika Pucha, has discovered the largest collection of intermediate-mass black holes and dwarf galaxies harboring active black holes.

Indian-origin scientist's team make breakthrough discovery on largest black holes samples & dwarf galaxies shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 21, 2025, 10:51 AM IST

 

In a groundbreaking revelation, a team of scientists in the United States, led by Indian-origin astrophysicist Raga Deepika Pucha, has discovered the largest collection of intermediate-mass black holes and dwarf galaxies harboring active black holes. The samples, said to be more than three times the existing census of black holes and dwarf galaxies, will allow for more in-depth studies on the dynamics between dwarf galaxy evolution and black hole growth.

Pucha, hailing from Tenali in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district, and her team used early data from the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument (DESI), a cutting-edge tool capable of simultaneously capturing light from 5,000 galaxies, that led to this major scientific advancement.

This breakthrough not only expands our knowledge of the vast black hole population but also paves the way for further exploration of how the universe’s first black holes formed and their role in galaxy evolution. According to NoirLab, DESI is a state-of-the-art instrument mounted on the Nicholas U. Mayall Telescope at Kitt Peak National Observatory and is funded by the US Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

Currently in its fourth year of a five-year survey, the DESI project aims to observe a staggering 40 million galaxies and quasars by its completion. Managed by DOE’s Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, the initiative brings together over 900 researchers from 70+ institutions worldwide.

Also read: ‘Failure of marriage not end of life, move on’, Supreme Court tells young couple

Using DESI’s early survey data—comprising 410,000 galaxies, including 115,000 dwarf galaxies—Pucha’s team made a crucial discovery: an extensive list of previously undetected low-mass black holes. Unlike their supermassive counterparts, these elusive black holes are notoriously difficult to identify, especially within dwarf galaxies, due to their compact sizes and the technological limitations of existing instruments.

"When a black hole at the center of a galaxy starts feeding, it unleashes a tremendous amount of energy into its surroundings, transforming into what we call an active galactic nucleus. This dramatic activity serves as a beacon, allowing us to identify hidden black holes in these small galaxies," she explained.

The team identified an astounding 2,500 candidate dwarf galaxies hosting active galactic nuclei (AGN)—the largest sample ever recorded. Even more astonishing is that this study found four times more AGN-hosting dwarf galaxies (2%) than previously estimated (0.5%). 

(Cover image for representational purposes only)

Also read: KIIT founder apologises to parents of Nepalese students after Odisha govt summons, urges them to return |WATCH

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indian and Pakistani armies to hold flag meeting over recent Poonch Sector firing dmn

Indian and Pakistani armies to hold flag meeting over recent Poonch Sector firing

PM Modi inaugurates first edition of School of Ultimate Leadership Conclave in Delhi (WATCH) shk

PM Modi inaugurates first edition of School of Ultimate Leadership Conclave in Delhi (WATCH)

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police arrest two over bomb threat to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car dmn

Maharashtra: Mumbai Police arrest two over bomb threat to Deputy CM Eknath Shinde's car

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice vkp

Bengaluru Madrasa head's son arrested for assaulting 11-year-old girl over spilled rice

Bundelkhand gets major boost: Rs 461 crore for Defense Corridor and Rs 425 crore for development

Bundelkhand gets major boost: Rs 461 crore for Defense Corridor and Rs 425 crore for development

Recent Stories

Ramam Raghavam REVIEW: Is Samuthirakani's father-son drama worth watching? Read Here RBA

Ramam Raghavam REVIEW: Is Samuthirakani's father-son drama worth watching? Read Here

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon