'Will cut every cent': Nikki Haley issues warning to China and Pakistan

Nikki Haley, the Indian-American, who recently launched her 2024 presidential bid, has said that if voted to power she will cut foreign aid for countries that "hate the US". According to Haley, America spent $46 billion on foreign aid last year. Taxpayers will be shocked to find that much of it goes to fund anti-American countries and causes, she added.

Indian-origin Republican leader Nikki Haley, who recently announced her 2024 Presidential bid, vowed to cut billions in foreign aid sent to China and other US adversaries. According to Nikki Haley, a Republican candidate for president, "I will cut every penny in foreign assistance sent to our enemies."

She further adde, "The Biden government has started providing Pakistan with military assistance, and American taxpayers continue to fund Communist China's absurd environmental initiatives."

According to US media reports, the 51-year-old Nikki Haley criticised the Biden administration for resuming military assistance to Pakistan and accused both the Democratic and GOP presidential candidates of funding "anti-American nations."

Also Read | Turkey begins to rebuild homes for 1.5 million left homeless by earthquakes: Report

Nikki Haley, a Republican candidate for president, pledged to stop funding "anti-American nations and causes" with billions of government money. She slso mentioned that the US spent $46 billion on foreign aid last year, going to places like China, Pakistan, and Iraq.

She wrote: "This is not just Joe Biden. It’s been happening for decades under presidents of both parties. Our foreign-aid policies are stuck in the past." She singled out foreign assistance to Pakistan, Syria, and other nations where terrorist groups are active and where the governments are anti-American.

Also read: FDA authorizes first at-home test that can detect flu, Covid-19; check details

Haley declared that she would "cut every penny in foreign assistance to nations that hate us" if elected president.

On February 14, Nikki Haley declared that she would run for the GOP presidential ticket in 2024. Nikki Haley, a GOP politician of Indian ancestry, served as South Carolina's governor for two terms and was previously the country's ambassador to the UN.

Also read: US 'deeply concerned' about Chinese loans to Pakistan, says 'may be used for coercive leverage'