Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in private plane crash near Moscow

    The Russian mercenary chief's death came a day after he posted his first video address since leading a short-lived mutiny in late June, appearing in a clip possibly shot in Africa that was released on Telegram channels affiliated with the Wagner Group.

    Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin killed in plane crash: Report
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 10:51 PM IST

    Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin has reportedly been killed in a private plane crash near Moscow along with nine other people on board. According to unverified reports cited by the TASS news agency on Wednesday, Prigozhin, the controversial leader of the Wagner paramilitary organization, was listed as a passenger on the Embraer aircraft that crashed while travelling from Moscow to St. Petersburg. The plane was reportedly carrying ten individuals, including seven passengers and three crew members when it is believed to have crashed in the Tver region.

    Earlier in June, Prigozhin had orchestrated a mutiny against President Putin, leading his military group towards Moscow. However, this mission was aborted approximately 100 miles from the capital, with the troops ultimately deciding to return to the front lines.

    Social media was abuzz with videos of the remains of a private plane, allegedly with Prigozhin on board, falling off the sky reportedly due to a missile strike.

    The Russian mercenary chief's death came a day after he released his initial video message, marking his return after a brief mutiny in late June. This video was circulated on Telegram channels linked to the Wagner Group and appeared to be filmed in an African setting.

    In the footage, Prigozhin is depicted standing in a desert, clad in camouflage attire and wielding a rifle. In the background, armed individuals and a pickup truck can be seen. Clues from Prigozhin's remarks and content in the pro-Wagner channels strongly suggest that the video was recorded in Africa.

    He commented, "The temperature is soaring above 50 degrees Celsius [at least 122 degrees Fahrenheit] – just the way we prefer it. The Wagner Private Military Company is extending Russia's influence across all continents, including Africa, fostering freedom. We are champions of justice and happiness for the African people. We continue to make life a nightmare for groups like ISIS, ISIL, and al-Qaeda, among others."

    Prigozhin also emphasized that the Wagner Group is actively recruiting new fighters and remains committed to accomplishing its designated missions.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 11:16 PM IST
