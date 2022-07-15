Who was Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife who passed away at 73?

Ivana Trump was a Czech-American entrepreneur who made headlines when she married Donald Trump in the 1980s, establishing themselves as a powerful power couple of the time. In 1977, Ivana Trump, a model who grew up in communist-era Czechoslovakia, married Donald Trump, a burgeoning real estate mogul.

Ivana Trump, Donald Trump's first wife and the mother of his three eldest children, died on Thursday at the age of 73, the former president revealed. "I am deeply saddened to notify all of those who loved her, of whom there are many, that Ivana Trump died at her home in New York City," Trump said on Truth Social.

He added, "She was a fantastic, gorgeous, and outstanding woman who lived a wonderful and inspiring life. Her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, were her pride and delight. She was ecstatic for them, as we were for her. Ivana, rest in peace!"

Ivana Trump was a Czech-American entrepreneur who made headlines when she married Donald Trump in the 1980s, establishing themselves as a powerful power couple of the time. In 1977, Ivana Trump, a model who grew up in communist-era Czechoslovakia, married Donald Trump, a burgeoning real estate mogul. Donald Jr., their first child, was born later that year. Eric was born in 1984, and Ivanka in 1981.

Throughout the 1980s, the Trumps were one of New York's most prominent couples, their opulent lifestyle exemplifying the decade's showy excesses. Their influence and popularity expanded as Donald Trump's real estate empire flourished, with Ivana Trump taking on a variety of crucial jobs in the company.

The Trumps also issued a statement. "We regret to inform you of the death of our loving mother, Ivana Trump. Our mother was a remarkable woman: a business powerhouse, a world-class athlete, a bright beauty, and a loving mother and friend. Ivana Trump had survived."

"She abandoned communism and welcomed this nation," the statement went on to say. It further said, "She instilled in her children courage and resilience, compassion and drive. Her mother, three children, and ten grandkids will miss her terribly."

Ivana and Donald Trump have three children: Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, a former White House senior advisor, and Eric Trump, the current executive vice president of the Trump Organization. In the 1980s and 1990s, the Trumps were a PR power couple in New York until their equally public, and ugly, divorce after Donald Trump met his new wife, Marla Maples.

But, in recent years, Ivana Trump has maintained cordial relations with her ex-husband. She stated in a 2017 book that they discussed it once a week.