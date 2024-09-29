Who is Hashem Safieddine? Hezbollah's likely new leader after Hassan Nasrallah's demise

In addition to his political role, Safieddine is also a cleric who wears the black turban, a symbol indicating his descent from Islam's Prophet Mohammed. His leadership within Hezbollah's Jihad Council further cements his influential position.

With the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes, the focus shifts to who may succeed him. One name emerging prominently is Hashem Safieddine, a high-ranking figure within Hezbollah and a key contender for leadership. Safieddine is Nasrallah's cousin and currently serves as the head of Hezbollah's Executive Council, overseeing the group's political affairs.

In addition to his political role, Safieddine is also a cleric who wears the black turban, a symbol indicating his descent from Islam's Prophet Mohammed. His leadership within Hezbollah's Jihad Council further cements his influential position.

Hassan Nasrallah: A Profile of Hezbollah's Fallen Secretary-General

Safieddine’s close family ties to the late Nasrallah, coupled with his religious status, give him significant credibility within the organization. His potential rise to leadership could continue the militant stance that Hezbollah is known for. In recent public statements, he has shown strong support for Palestinian fighters and has vowed Hezbollah's continued opposition to Israel.

At a gathering in Beirut's southern suburbs, Safieddine reaffirmed Hezbollah's commitment to the Palestinian cause saying, "Our history, our guns, and our rockets are with you."

Safieddine's record of militancy and opposition to Western policies, especially the United States, is notable. The US State Department designated him as a terrorist in 2017. He has been a vocal critic of US pressure on Hezbollah, dismissing attempts by the Trump administration to curtail Hezbollah’s influence as futile and counterproductive.

As Hezbollah's leadership structure evolves, Hashem Safieddine's prominence signals a likely continuation of the group's hardline stance, especially amid ongoing conflicts in the region. His survival of the recent Israeli strikes, places him at the forefront of speculation about who will inherit the leadership of the Iran-backed militant group.

'Settled the score...' Benjamin Netanyahu confirms authorization of operation that killed Hassan Nasrallah

Latest Videos