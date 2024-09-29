Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Settled the score...' Benjamin Netanyahu confirms authorization of operation that killed Hassan Nasrallah

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that he personally authorized the operation that led to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Israeli airstrikes targeted Hezbollah sites in response to the group's rocket fire into northern Israel. 
     

    'Settled the score...' Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu confirms authorization of operation that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 29, 2024, 8:23 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 29, 2024, 8:23 AM IST

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday (Sep 28) that he approved the operation to eliminate Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut. Nasrallah, aged 64, was killed as Israeli airstrikes hit numerous Hezbollah targets in eastern and southern Lebanon in response to heavy rocket fire from the group into northern Israel. Israeli fighter jets also bombed Hezbollah strongholds in south Beirut overnight, destroying multiple residential buildings.

    Nasrallah is DEAD! Israel says Hezbollah chief killed in Beirut strike, add 'won't be able to terrorize world'

    "We settled the score with the one responsible for the murder of countless Israelis and many citizens of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of French," said Netanyahu.

    "He would have quickly rehabilitated Hezbollah’s capabilities. So I gave the order and Nasrallah is no longer with us," the Israeli Prime Minister said in his first statement since Nasrallah's death on Friday.

    He was referring to the 1983 bombings in Beirut that killed 63 people at the U.S. embassy, along with 241 U.S. Marines and 58 French paratroopers at their barracks.

    In the weeks preceding the attack, Israel had intensified its strikes in Lebanon, where Hezbollah operated under Iran's influence. Reports suggest that Israel's security establishment had been monitoring Nasrallah for months and advised that this week presented a critical window to target him, warning that the opportunity might soon slip away.

    The Israeli Prime Minister stated that the country was on the verge of "what seems to be a historic turning point" in its battle against its "enemies."

    "Nasrallah's elimination is a necessary condition for achieving the goals we set: the safe return of the residents of the north to their homes and the long-term alteration of the balance of power in the region," he said.

    The airstrike, described as one of the most significant Israeli operations in recent months, devastated the Dahiyeh area, a well-known Hezbollah stronghold. At least six people were confirmed dead, and 91 others were injured, with rescue teams still working to retrieve bodies from beneath the rubble.

    The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reportedly used bunker-buster bombs in the strike, indicating a calculated effort to penetrate Hezbollah’s fortified underground infrastructure.

    "The IDF spokesman announces that yesterday, the IDF killed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the terrorist organization Hezbollah and its founders, along with Ali Karchi, the commander of the southern front in Hezbollah, and other commanders in Hezbollah," the IDF said in a statement on Saturday.

    "Fighter jets of the Air Force under the precise intelligence guidance of the intelligence wing and the defense system, attacked the central headquarters of Hezbollah, which is located underground, under a residential building in the Dahiyeh area of ​​Beirut. The attack was carried out while the top brass of Hezbollah were at the headquarters and engaged in coordinating terrorist activities against the citizens of the State of Israel," the statement further added.

    Hassan Nasrallah ELIMINATED: Israelis celebrate Hezbollah leader's death in Tel Aviv pub; WATCH viral video

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hassan Nasrallah ELIMINATED: Israelis celebrate Hezbollah leader's death in Tel Aviv pub; WATCH viral video snt

    Hassan Nasrallah ELIMINATED: Israelis celebrate Hezbollah leader's death in Tel Aviv pub; WATCH viral video

    BREAKING Hezbollah confirms death of leader Hassan Nasrallah, vows to continue 'jihad' against Israel snt

    Hezbollah confirms death of leader Hassan Nasrallah, vows to continue 'jihad' against Israel

    Passengers caught engaging in sexual act on flight, ordered to pay compensation and do community service dmn

    Passengers caught engaging in sexual act on flight, ordered to pay compensation and do community service

    Who is Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's political bureau and likely successor to Hassan Nasrallah? snt

    Who is Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah's political bureau and likely successor to Hassan Nasrallah?

    From Hassan Nasrallah to Faud Shukr: Top 10 Hezbollah leaders Israel has 'ELIMINATED' so far; check full list snt

    From Hassan Nasrallah to Faud Shukr: Top 10 Hezbollah leaders Israel has 'ELIMINATED' so far; check full list

    Recent Stories

    World Heart Day: 7 Essential tips to maintain a healthy heart NTI

    World Heart Day: 7 Essential tips to maintain a healthy heart

    World Heart Day: 7 Essential tips to maintain a healthy heart NTI

    World Heart Day: 7 Essential tips to maintain a healthy heart

    Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection RKK

    Orry x Flying Machine: Internet sensation launches his exclusive collection

    Rajnath Singh to launch IAF's "Wings of Glory": 7,000km car rally from Thoise to Tawang to inspire youth dmn

    Rajnath Singh to launch IAF's "Wings of Glory": 7,000km car rally from Thoise to Tawang to inspire youth

    football North East United vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming scr

    North East United vs Kerala Blasters: ISL match preview, probable lineups and live streaming

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon