    'Where’s the case? Where’s the evidence?' Five-Eyes partner casts doubts on Canada's Hardeep Singh Nijjar case

    As a member of the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance, New Zealand received intelligence from Canada regarding the case, but Peters questioned the evidence during an interview. This marks a departure from typical solidarity among intelligence partners. 

    Where is the case? Where's the evidence? Five-Eyes partner casts doubts on Canada's Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder probe
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 8:27 AM IST

    New Zealand's Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters has voiced scepticism regarding Canada's assertion of potential Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. New Zealand, a prominent member of the Five-Eyes intelligence alliance, alongside the US, Canada, UK, and Australia, reportedly received intelligence from Canada pertaining to the Nijjar case. However, during an interview with The Indian Express, Peters expressed reservations about the evidence presented by Canada.

    Video of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing in Canada emerges (WATCH)

    While on an official visit to India, Peters clarified that he had not played a direct role in managing the matter, which was predominantly handled by the previous government.

    Peters articulated his concerns, stating, "As a trained lawyer, I look okay, so where’s the case? Where’s the evidence? Where’s the finding right here, right now? Well, there isn’t one."

    This public display of scepticism by a member of the Five-Eyes alliance marks a significant departure from the usual solidarity among intelligence partners, particularly concerning sensitive matters such as international security and terrorism.

    Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a figure designated as a terrorist by Indian authorities, met his demise when he was fatally shot outside a Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. This event precipitated a notable diplomatic discord between India and Canada.

    In September of the same year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations implicating Indian involvement in Nijjar's killing, which were promptly rebuffed by Indian officials as unsubstantiated and politically motivated.

    India's Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that Canada had not presented any credible evidence to support its claims concerning Nijjar's death, further straining bilateral relations between the two countries.

    To date, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has refrained from formally naming suspects or effecting arrests in connection with Nijjar's killing, leaving the investigation at an impasse and intensifying international scrutiny on the matter.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 8:29 AM IST
