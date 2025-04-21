Pope Francis, the 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away peacefully in the Vatican, as confirmed by Cardinal Kevin Farrell. His death marks the end of a historic papacy known for humility, compassion, and global outreach.

Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church and a global symbol of humility and compassion, has died at the age of 88. The announcement was made by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, the Vatican’s camerlengo, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The pontiff passed away peacefully at 7:35 a.m. local time (1:35 a.m. ET) this morning, the Vatican confirmed.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, made history in 2013 when he was elected Pope Francis — the first Jesuit, the first pontiff from the Americas, and the first non-European pope in over 1,200 years. Renowned for his progressive views, dedication to the poor and marginalized, and his commitment to reforming the Vatican, Pope Francis became a transformative leader both within and beyond the Catholic Church.

Over his more than ten-year papacy, he championed interfaith dialogue, took strong stances on climate action, and advocated for the rights of refugees and migrants. Despite facing opposition from conservative elements within the Church, he remained firm in promoting a more inclusive and compassionate faith.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who serves as camerlengo and is responsible for Church affairs during the sede vacante—the period between popes—will now take on key duties as preparations for the next conclave commence.

In the coming days, tributes are expected to pour in from global leaders, religious dignitaries, and millions of believers, honoring a pope seen as a guiding spiritual presence during turbulent times. The Vatican is expected to release funeral and official mourning details soon.

Earlier on Sunday (April 20), the Pope delivered his Easter message from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to thousands of people gathered in Vatican Square.

The 88-year-old head of the Roman Catholic Church was recently discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he spent five weeks receiving treatment for an infection that led to double pneumonia.

On Easter Sunday, he was able to offer the "Urbi et Orbi" blessing to the city of Rome and to the world. Only the pope can offer this blessing, which includes the offer of an indulgence, a remission for the effects of sins.

"Christ is risen! These words capture the entire meaning of our existence, for we were not made for death but for life," the official X handle of the Pope said on Sunday.

Cardinal Angelo Comastri, Archpriest emeritus of Saint Peter's Basilica and Vicar General emeritus of Vatican City, led the liturgy in the Square and delivered the homily of Pope Francis, prepared for the occasion, as reported by Vatican News.

Pope Francis dedicated his Easter Urbi et Orbi message to calling for peace worldwide, global disarmament, and the release of prisoners.

Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as Jorge Mario Bergoglio, he was ordained a Catholic priest in 1969. Following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Cardinal Bergoglio as his successor on March 13. He chose Francis as his papal name in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi.

There will now be a fourteen-day period of official mourning after which the Cardinals will go into conclave to elect the new Vicar of Christ.