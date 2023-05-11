Was kidnapped from court, beaten by clubs, claims Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan alleged that he was abducted from outside Islamabad High Court. "If someone wants to arrest me, I should be given the warrant," the PTI chief added.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that he 'had been abducted' from outside Islamabad High Court and was even 'beaten' with sticks. Imran Khan was presented before Pakistan's Supreme Court after it ordered the country's anti-corruption commission to bring the former prime minister as it heard his petition against his dramatic arrest in a bribery case.

Khan told the court during the hearing that he was "kidnapped from the court" while preparing for the biometric attendance before filing an appeal in a case. He claimed he was subjected to violence, saying that he had been beaten with clubs and that such brutality was not even inflicted on criminals.

The decision to present Khan, 70, was given by a three-judge panel consisting of Pakistan's Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Athar Minallah.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court said the anti-graft agency's arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegal and ordered his immediate release. Imran Khan was further ordered by the Supreme Court to appear before the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

The court also permitted Khan to visit his family but refused him permission to return home due to security concerns. The cricketer-turned-politician will be kept in Islamabad's Police Line guest house.

In connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, Khan was arrested on Tuesday at the Islamabad High Court and was turned over to the National Accountability Bureau on Wednesday by an accountability court for an eight-day period. The former premier filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, asking it to overturn the NAB's arrest warrants from May 1 and reverse its ruling that the detention was illegal.

