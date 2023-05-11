Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal', release him immediately, rules Pakistan Supreme Court

    Pakistan's Supreme Court said the anti-graft agency's arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegal.  He was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case.

    First Published May 11, 2023, 6:39 PM IST

    The Pakistan Supreme Court on Thursday declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest as 'illegal' and said he should be released "immediately". Khan has been ordered to appear in Islamabad High Court on Friday.

    PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday by Pakistani Rangers from outside the Islamabad High Court. He was arrested in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case. An arrest warrant against him was issued by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Rawalpindi on May 1.

    Imran Khan's supporters attacked the Pakistan Army's headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi and the Corps Commander's house in Lahore after his arrest. Several Pakistani cities had violent outbursts.

    Also Read | Explained: Why Pakistan finds itself on the brink once again

    The violent clashes between Imran Khan’s supporters and security forces have many injured. The law enforcement authorities have detained 1,150 PTI supporters including women in Punjab alone so far. Two top leaders – PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, former Punjab governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi – were also arrested on Wednesday.

    The enduringly well-liked Imran Khan has previously said that the scores of lawsuits against him are an attempt by the weak government and military establishment to keep him from regaining power. 

    Also Read | Pakistan Crisis: 'Political system has shattered; Pakistanis are struggling'

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 6:56 PM IST
