Viral video: Pakistani man wears 35-foot cash garland worth 1 lakh PKR on wedding day (WATCH)

A Pakistani groom's brother crafted a unique 35-foot garland made of currency notes, totaling around PKR 1 lakh (approximately Rs 30,000). The extravagant gift sparked debate on social media after a video of the garland went viral.

A Pakistani groom received a unique 35-foot garland created with currency notes of different denominations from his brother in the country's Bhakkar area. According to The Daily Guardian, the groom's brother spent about 2,000 notes, or about PKR 1 lakh (approximately Rs 30,000), to make the wedding item. It was made in the Kotla Jam neighborhood of Punjab, Pakistan, using 200 PKR 75 notes and 1,700 PKR 50 notes. A video of the wedding present went viral on social media, sparking debate. A group of individuals carrying the garland to the site is shown in the first scene of the video.

It included colorful ribbons and flowers in addition to the banknotes. Two individuals were observed carefully putting the garland around the groom's neck as he entered, followed by pictures. Many people posted the popular video on social media, eliciting a range of responses from social media users.

Also Read | Hyderabad SHOCKER! Cigarette found inside chicken biryani at restaurant, video goes viral (WATCH)

While cash garlands are not uncommon in South Asian weddings, the Pakistani groom's 35-foot accessory has set the internet abuzz "Anything can happen in Pakistan,” wrote one Instagram user, while another joked, “He’s wearing the entire country’s GDP. "Yeh dikhawa kar ke kya hoga" another user wrote.

It is noteworthy that a wedding garland has made news on the subcontinent twice in less than a month. After being seen on camera pursuing a burglar who had stolen his garland of cash, a groom from Uttar Pradesh became popular on the internet a few days ago. During the high-stakes chase, this UP groom was spotted leaping on a moving mini-truck, grabbing his stolen garland, and then beating up the thief.

Also Read | Australia passes world's 1st social media ban for under 16s, firms to be fined A$50 million for non-compliance

Latest Videos