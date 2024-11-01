Protest over sedition case against ISKCON monk, 18 Hindus for holding rally in Bangladesh's Chattogram (WATCH)

On Friday, Bangladeshi Hindu community gathered at Chittagong's Cheragi intersection, protesting demanding the withdrawal of false case charges against all Hindu saints, including Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari.

A sedition case has been filed against ISKCON spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Brahmachari, and 18 others for holding a rally in Chattogram against Hindu persecution in Bangladesh. On October 25, Hindu organisations held a massive rally to press for their eight-point demand including forming a tribunal to prosecute those who oppress minorities, bringing a law on minority protection, and establishing a ministry for minorities.

The sedition case was filed by Firoz Khan at Chattogram's Kotwali Police Station on October 30. According to Bangladesh's Penal Code of 1860, sedition can lead to imprisonment for up to life.

The sedition case comes even as former US President Donald Trump criticised the silence even as Hindus faced attacks in Bangladesh.

"I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos," Trump tweeted.

Communal sentiment has been prevalent in Bangladesh, and the population of Hindus has gone down from 22% in 1951 (then East Pakistan) to below 8% now. Between 1964 and 2013, over 11 million Hindus fled Bangladesh due to religious persecution, according to the Hindu American Foundation.

