Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Vietnam Court sends ex Health Minister to jail for 18 years over Covid Test Kits Scam

    The anti-graft campaign in Vietnam has struck down another politician accused of corruption. Former Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long was sentenced to 18 years in prison after a local court in Hanoi got hold of evidence pointing towards a $2.25 million Covid Test Kits Scam.

    Vietnam Court sends ex Health Minister to jail for 18 years over Covid Test Kits Scam avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

    A local Vietnam Court on Friday sent the country's former Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long to 18 years in prison. Nguyen Thanh Long was found guilty of corruption in the Covid Test Kits Scam that swept the country sending shock waves among the health sector as well as the ordinary citizens who relied on the state during the Coronavirus pandemic.

    According to a Vietnamese newspaper, the Court found irrefutable evidence of Nguyen Thanh Long taking bribes worth $2.25 million from a local firm. The local firm with many officials colluded to commission a state-funded research unit to produce its Covid test kits at an overstated price. Vietnamese politics has seen such storms before as well due to the anti-graft campaign. 

    Also Read: Japan solidifies dominance over Pyongyang, launches intelligence satellite to keep close eye on North Korea

    The anti-graft campaign which has been a stern force against corruption in Vietnam has resulted in the exposure of numerous scandals and delivery of swift justice. Former Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long's part in the Covid Test Kits Scam and his prison sentence is a testament to the success of the anti-graft campaign.

    Hundreds of senior officials suspected of corruption have already been questioned strictly under this campaign. Moreover, many have also been forced to quit like former president and premier Nguyen Xuan Phuc and two deputy prime ministers. Nguyen Thanh Long’s case could intensify the campaign further in the country. Nguyen Thanh Long accepted the charges and was quoted saying “I was wrong, I am sorry” at the trial.

    The anti-graft campaign deepened by the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) resulted in unearthing the largest corruption scandal in Southeast Asia's history last month when a real estate developer embezzled nearly $12.4 billion. The anti-graft campaign began in 2016 in view to clamp down on corruption.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 6:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Japan solidifies dominance over Pyongyang, launches intelligence satellite to keep close eye on North Korea avv

    Japan solidifies dominance over Pyongyang, launches intelligence satellite to keep close eye on North Korea

    Jewish students sue Harvard University alleging 'deep-seated' antisemitism snt

    Jewish students sue Harvard University alleging 'deep-seated' antisemitism

    Satellite Images stun internet as massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake shifts coastline by 820 feet avv

    Satellite Images stun internet as massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake shifts coastline by 820 feet

    Israel sends high profile lawyers to the Hague, vows to fight Genocide allegations against South Africa avv

    Israel sends high profile lawyers to the Hague, vows to fight Genocide allegations against South Africa

    2000 year-old bullet bearing Julius Caeser's name unearthed, unveiling new clues in Roman Civil War snt

    2,000 year-old bullet bearing Julius Caeser's name unearthed, unveiling new clues in Roman Civil War

    Recent Stories

    IAF solves mystery of AN-32 that went missing over Bay of Bengal 8 years ago

    IAF solves mystery of AN-32 that went missing over Bay of Bengal 8 years ago

    Japan solidifies dominance over Pyongyang, launches intelligence satellite to keep close eye on North Korea avv

    Japan solidifies dominance over Pyongyang, launches intelligence satellite to keep close eye on North Korea

    Jewish students sue Harvard University alleging 'deep-seated' antisemitism snt

    Jewish students sue Harvard University alleging 'deep-seated' antisemitism

    Maharashtra Pench Tiger Reserve creates history as India's first 'Dark Sky Park'; paves way for stargazing snt

    Maharashtra's Pench Tiger Reserve creates history as India's first 'Dark Sky Park'; paves way for stargazing

    Cricket 'Worst Asian team': Adam Gilchrist debunks fake quote about Pakistan's show in Australian conditions osf

    'Worst Asian team': Adam Gilchrist debunks fake quote about Pakistan's show in Australian conditions

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon