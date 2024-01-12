Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Japan solidifies dominance over Pyongyang, launches intelligence satellite to keep close eye on North Korea

    Japan’s HNA2 rocket successfully placed the latest intelligence satellite in orbit on Friday. The satellite is expected to send key information regarding natural disasters and also help in keeping a close eye on neighbor rival North Korea.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 5:31 PM IST

    Japan has been facing increased threats from North Korea with the later missile launches and nuclear tests increasing multifold. Kim Jong Un has stepped up his military program to take on South Korea and Japan in the region. So much so that it has also started exporting missiles and rocket launchers to Russia. However, Japan has planned well to counter the provocation of Pyongyang.  

    Japan successfully placed an intelligence satellite through their H2A rocket. The intelligence satellite was launched with the purpose of keeping a close eye on North Korea and also improving responses to natural disasters. The latest satellite has modern technologies involved however, its efficiency reportedly reduces during severe weather conditions.

    Also Read: Satellite Images stun internet as massive 7.1 magnitude earthquake shifts coastline by 820 feet

    North Korea has been discreetly conducting its military program without any leaks of defense information. However, Japan’s new precision satellite system is expected to create major problems for Pyongyang. Japan is already planning a series of intelligence satellites up to 10 to solidify its attention on North Korea. The newer set of satellites are set to come up with better features such as being operational at night or in severe weather, to spot and provide early warning for possible missile launches.

    Hiroki Yasuda, a senior Cabinet Satellite Intelligence Center official, said, “With the security environment surrounding Japan becoming increasingly severe and uncertain and growing natural disaster risks, intelligence satellites are crucial for foreign affairs, defense and security as well as disaster response purposes. We need to steadily reinforce our intelligence capability.”

    Japan with national security issues has also been battling with natural disasters such as earthquakes and tsunamis. The recent earthquake of 7.1 magnitude on January 1 showcased a poor response from the authorities. The new satellite system will significantly improve the response to natural disasters but the satellite system is expected to take a few months before it starts sending information.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 5:32 PM IST
