Footage emerges of Indian-origin student Sudiksha Konanki, who vanished from Dominican Republic resort (WATCH)

Surveillance video surfaces in the search for missing student Sudiksha Konanki in Punta Cana. Conflicting statements from a fellow tourist complicate the investigation, as authorities explore possible drowning while the family suspects suicide.

Footage emerges of Indian-origin student Sudiksha Konanki, who vanished from Dominican Republic resort (WATCH) dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
Updated: Mar 12, 2025, 2:17 PM IST

Punta Cana: A newly released surveillance video has surfaced in the search for Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year-old Indian-origin student who went missing from a resort in the Dominican Republic. The video, obtained by Dominican news outlet Noticias SIN, shows Konanki walking with friends along a resort pathway at the Riu Republica Resort.

Konanki was last seen with 24-year-old tourist Joshua Steven Ribe from Iowa. Ribe, who was with Konanki until she went missing, has changed his statement three times. Initially, he claimed that Konanki vomited from rough waves and left the water, but later stated that she was in knee-deep water before he passed out due to sickness. In his third statement, Ribe said he saw Konanki walking along the shore when he passed out.

Authorities suspect that Konanki might have drowned, but her family suspects suicide. Konanki's clothes were found in a beachside lounge, and she was last seen swimming in the ocean wearing a bikini. The investigation is ongoing, with local authorities reviewing the surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses.

Sudiksha Konanki is a student at the University of Pittsburgh and a resident of Ashburn, Virginia. She is originally from India and had traveled to Punta Cana for spring break. Her father, Subbarayudu Konanki, told CNN that she wants to be a doctor. The family is seeking answers and hoping for Konanki's safe return.
 

