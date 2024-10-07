Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for microRNA discovery

    Scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for discovering microRNA's role in gene regulation. They'll share the 11 million Swedish crown ($1.1 million) prize.

    Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for microRNA discovery dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 3:45 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 3:45 PM IST

    Scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their groundbreaking work on microRNA and its crucial role in gene regulation, the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute announced on Monday.

    Also Read: RuPay card payments launched in Maldvies; PM Modi, President Muizzu witness 1st transaction (WATCH)

    The winners will receive a prize sum of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.1 million). The Nobel Prize in Medicine is traditionally the first of the prestigious Nobel awards announced each year, with additional prizes in other categories to be revealed over the coming days.

    Established in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, the Nobel Prizes have recognized significant achievements in science, literature, and peace since 1901, with the economics prize added later. While various institutions oversee the awarding of these prizes, the Peace Prize is uniquely awarded in Oslo rather than Stockholm, reflecting the historical political union between the two Nordic countries at the time Nobel drafted his will.

    Last year's medicine prize was awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, who were recognized for their pivotal discoveries that facilitated the development of COVID-19 vaccines, contributing significantly to the global response to the pandemic.

    Notable past recipients of the Nobel Prize in Medicine include Ivan Pavlov, honored in 1904 for his behavioural experiments with dogs, and Alexander Fleming, who shared the 1945 prize for his discovery of penicillin.

    The formal presentation of the science, literature, and economics prizes will take place on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death, followed by a grand banquet at Stockholm City Hall. The Peace Prize will also be celebrated in Oslo on the same day.

    Also Read: Zakir Naik's heated exchange with Pakistani girl over pedophilia, adultery & more in Islam goes viral (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan SHOCKER Girl poisons 13 members of lover's family for denying marriage proposal vkp

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Girl poisons 13 members of lover's family for denying marriage proposal

    What is the Baloch Liberation Army, the group behind the deadly attacks in Pakistan? gcw

    What is the Baloch Liberation Army, the group behind the deadly attacks in Pakistan?

    RuPay card payments introduced in Maldvies; PM Modi, President Muizzu witness 1st transaction (WATCH)

    RuPay card payments launched in Maldvies; PM Modi, President Muizzu witness 1st transaction (WATCH)

    Khalistanis in Canada call for PM Modi's assassination, poster with bullet mark sparks outrage (WATCH) snt

    Khalistanis in Canada call for PM Modi's assassination, poster with bullet mark sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Zakir Naik's heated exchange with Pak girl over Pedophilia & Islam during public address in Karachi (WATCH) shk

    Zakir Naik's heated exchange with Pakistani girl over pedophilia, adultery & more in Islam goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Karva Chauth 2024: 6 steps for radiant skin and golden glow ATG

    Karva Chauth 2024: 6 steps for radiant skin and golden glow

    Norway to Iceland: 5 places on Earth where the Sun never sets ATG

    Norway to Iceland: 5 places on Earth where the Sun never sets

    Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari plays 'Parshuram' in Delhi famous Luv Kush Ramlila RBA

    Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari plays 'Parshuram' in Delhi’s famous Luv Kush Ramlila (Video)

    Pakistan SHOCKER Girl poisons 13 members of lover's family for denying marriage proposal vkp

    Pakistan SHOCKER! Girl poisons 13 members of lover's family for denying marriage proposal

    cricket 'All Teams will come to Pakistan': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on India's participation in Champions Trophy scr

    'All Teams will come to Pakistan': PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on India's participation in Champions Trophy

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon