Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun win 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for microRNA discovery

Scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun have been awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their groundbreaking work on microRNA and its crucial role in gene regulation, the Nobel Assembly of Sweden's Karolinska Institute announced on Monday.

The winners will receive a prize sum of 11 million Swedish crowns (approximately $1.1 million). The Nobel Prize in Medicine is traditionally the first of the prestigious Nobel awards announced each year, with additional prizes in other categories to be revealed over the coming days.

Established in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor Alfred Nobel, the Nobel Prizes have recognized significant achievements in science, literature, and peace since 1901, with the economics prize added later. While various institutions oversee the awarding of these prizes, the Peace Prize is uniquely awarded in Oslo rather than Stockholm, reflecting the historical political union between the two Nordic countries at the time Nobel drafted his will.

Last year's medicine prize was awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman, who were recognized for their pivotal discoveries that facilitated the development of COVID-19 vaccines, contributing significantly to the global response to the pandemic.

Notable past recipients of the Nobel Prize in Medicine include Ivan Pavlov, honored in 1904 for his behavioural experiments with dogs, and Alexander Fleming, who shared the 1945 prize for his discovery of penicillin.

The formal presentation of the science, literature, and economics prizes will take place on December 10, the anniversary of Alfred Nobel's death, followed by a grand banquet at Stockholm City Hall. The Peace Prize will also be celebrated in Oslo on the same day.

