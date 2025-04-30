US President Donald Trump confirmed that tariff talks with India are progressing well, with both nations aiming for "early mutual wins". Discussions are underway, and a potential trade agreement is expected by Fall 2025.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump shared positive updates on tariff talks with India, expressing optimism that a deal could soon be reached. In a statement on Wednesday, Trump said, “Talks with India on tariffs were coming along great, and I think the two countries will reach a deal."

The US and India are actively working toward securing "early mutual wins" in an effort to finalise key aspects of their bilateral trade agreement (BTA) by the fall of 2025. Discussions have already begun, with further in-person sectoral engagements set for late May. The goal is to achieve tangible outcomes before the September-October deadline, according to government sources.

Following productive virtual discussions, the Commerce Department confirmed that in-person talks scheduled for the end of May would not mark the start of negotiations but rather continue the ongoing dialogue. The teams have already engaged in wide-ranging discussions on tariff and non-tariff issues, with a focus on finding mutually beneficial solutions.

Though speculation had arisen regarding the possibility of an “early tranche” ahead of a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs, the latest update indicates that both nations are focused on securing concrete outcomes by Fall 2025.

This proactive approach to tariff negotiations demonstrates both sides’ commitment to advancing trade relations and fostering economic cooperation in the coming months.