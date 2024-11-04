US elections 2024: Trump says he 'shouldn't have left' White House after 2020 poll loss

Donald Trump expressed regret over leaving the White House after the 2020 election, reiterating unproven fraud claims. He also anticipates a victory declaration on election day, despite potential delays in official results.

Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump stated on Sunday that he felt he "shouldn't have left" the White House after losing the 2020 election, which he has not acknowledged, as he makes his last push to get the most votes in crucial swing states for the US presidential election on November 5. Addressing a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump said, "We had the safest border in the history of our country the day that I left. I shouldn't have left. I mean, honestly, because we did so, we did so well”.

Trump has accused fraud of being the cause of his 2020 defeat. On January 6, 2021, his supporters stormed the US Capitol as a result of this. For his attempts to maintain his position of authority and to thwart Joe Biden's win, Trump was also charged.

At the event in Pennsylvania, Trump went on, "Now, I mean, every single polling booth has hundreds of lawyers standing there." According to sources, Trump frequently assured his associates that he would stay in the White House if Joe Biden won the 2020 election, refusing to let his Democratic successor assume the presidency.

Multiple reports suggest that Trump may claim premature victory on election day, as he did in 2020. Speaking to ABC News on Sunday, the Republican candidate said he expects the winner of the presidential election to be declared on election day, even though the official declaration typically takes weeks.

Trump responded, "I'll be out there at the right time," when asked when he would speak to the nation on election day. He had already expressed his hope to proclaim victory on November 5 to media.

Donald Trump is locked in a razor-thin race with Kamala Harris in the November 5 election. Experts believe it could take several days for the final result to be known, especially if there are demands for vote recounts in key areas.



