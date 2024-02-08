Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    US Elections 2024: Republican candidate spark outcry by burning LGBTQ books in campaign video (WATCH)

    The 24-year-old's campaign video depicts her setting fire to 'Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens' and 'Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia', obtained from a Missouri public library.

    US Elections 2024: Republican candidate spark outcry by burning LGBTQ books in campaign video (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    A Republican leader, Valentina Gomez, vying for the position of Missouri secretary of state, has ignited controversy by posting a video of herself using a flamethrower to set LGBTQ-inclusive books ablaze. In the video, shared across her official social media accounts, Gomez declares her intention to incinerate books that "groom, indoctrinate and sexualize children."

    The 24-year-old's campaign video depicts her setting fire to 'Queer: The Ultimate LGBTQ Guide for Teens' and 'Naked: Not Your Average Sex Encyclopedia', obtained from a Missouri public library. Gomez boldly declares her plans to eradicate such literature if elected to office.

    Also read: Australia to grant employees 'Right to Disconnect' after office hours, following European models

    The video's shocking imagery, including Gomez brandishing a gun, has garnered over 1.2 million views on X (formerly Twitter) and sparked widespread condemnation. In a subsequent X post, Gomez reinforces her stance by posing with a rifle, asserting her commitment to "protect all children" with the support of her faith in Jesus.

    On her campaign website, Gomez is portrayed as a real estate investor, financier, and strategist, advocating fiercely for American principles and values. However, her provocative actions have drawn sharp criticism for their perceived disregard for intellectual freedom and LGBTQ rights.

    Gomez's incendiary campaign tactics have reignited debates surrounding censorship, book burning, and the boundaries of political discourse. As public outcry mounts, her candidacy underscores the polarizing dynamics shaping contemporary American politics and the challenges faced in reconciling divergent viewpoints in pursuit of a more inclusive society.

    Also read: India sees US as weak, played smart by staying close to Russia: Nikki Haley

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 11:53 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australia to grant employees 'Right to Disconnect' after office hours, following European models snt

    Australia to grant employees 'Right to Disconnect' after office hours, following European models

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Jailed ex PM Imran Khan votes through postal ballot, wife misses out AJR

    Pakistan Elections 2024: Jailed ex PM Imran Khan votes through postal ballot, wife misses out

    Explained What is PETA's beef with animal-themed merry-go-rounds?

    Explained: What is PETA's beef with animal-themed merry-go-rounds?

    India sees US as weak played smart by staying close to Russia Nikki Haley gcw

    India sees US as weak, played smart by staying close to Russia: Nikki Haley

    Pakistan General Election 2024 Voting underway mobile services suspended gcw

    Pakistan General Election 2024: Voting underway, mobile services suspended

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey not included in cervical cancer awareness campaign RKK

    Poonam Pandey not included in cervical cancer awareness campaign

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries anr

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries

    Football ISL 2023-24: Zaragoza sees room for improvement despite Bengaluru FC's win over Chennaiyin FC (WATCH) osf

    ISL 2023-24: Zaragoza sees room for improvement despite Bengaluru FC's win over Chennaiyin FC (WATCH)

    HDFC Bank loan EMIs may increase: Check out the reason

    HDFC Bank loan EMIs may increase: Check out the reason

    Australia to grant employees 'Right to Disconnect' after office hours, following European models snt

    Australia to grant employees 'Right to Disconnect' after office hours, following European models

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon