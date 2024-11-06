US Election 2024: Trump wins 2nd swing state Georgia, widening lead over Kamala; full list of states won

The 2024 US presidential election is intensifying as Donald Trump secures a crucial second swing state victory, winning Georgia and expanding his lead over Vice President Kamala Harris.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 6, 2024, 10:37 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 6, 2024, 11:33 AM IST

The 2024 US presidential election is intensifying as Donald Trump secures a crucial second swing state victory, winning Georgia and expanding his lead over Vice President Kamala Harris. With both candidates fiercely contesting key battleground states, the race is heating up as the path to 270 electoral votes becomes even more competitive.

Trump’s victory in Georgia marks a significant win in one of the most closely watched swing states, further solidifying his position. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris is holding strong in Democratic strongholds such as California, Virginia, and New York, but with critical states still too close to call, the final outcome of the election remains uncertain.

Key States Won:

  • Donald Trump:

    • Georgia: Trump won the key swing state of Georgia, flipping a state that voted for Democratic in 2020
    • North Carolina: Trump held off Harris’s efforts to flip the state, securing a crucial win.
    • Florida: The state, which had shifted right in recent elections, continued to favor the Republican Party.
    • Texas: Trump maintained control of the traditionally red state.
    • South Carolina: A solid victory for the GOP in this reliably Republican state.
    • Indiana: Trump clinched another win in this deep red state.
    • Ohio: Republican-backed Bernie Moreno flipped a seat from Democrat Sherrod Brown.

  • Kamala Harris:

    • California: Harris won her home state in a decisive victory.
    • Virginia: A stronghold for Democrats, where Harris secured a win.
    • New York: The Democratic nominee maintained control in the state.
    • New Mexico: Another win for Harris in a state that has consistently supported Democrats.
    • Colorado: The state, a bellwether for Democrats, went to Harris.
    • Maryland: Voters here approved measures in support of abortion rights, continuing their blue state trend.

Trump’s path to victory remained reliant on securing states like Georgia, Florida and North Carolina, while also keeping hold of traditionally Republican strongholds. He continued to build on his momentum from states that have shifted increasingly to the right, as voters rallied around issues like inflation and immigration.

Harris, however, found strong support in key Democratic regions, with a significant showing in California and Virginia. She also managed to hold onto the "blue wall" in states like New York and New Mexico, which have been vital to the Democratic path to victory. However, her campaign faced challenges as Black and Latino voters appeared slightly less likely to back her than they did for Joe Biden in 2020, and Trump’s support among these groups showed signs of growth.

The fate of a few crucial battleground states remains uncertain, and with both sides preparing for a potential legal battle over close results, it’s unclear when a victor will be declared. As the race continues to tighten, Election Day may extend into a drawn-out process to count votes, particularly in states with large numbers of mail-in ballots.

Both candidates have kept their campaigns active as they await final results. Trump expressed cautious optimism, while Harris kept her focus on rallying her base, visiting Democratic National Committee headquarters with a box of Doritos in hand, symbolizing her campaign’s light-hearted spirit amidst the intensity of the race.

With millions of votes yet to be counted, and the race still too close to call in many states, the 2024 election promises to be one of the most dramatic and uncertain in recent US history. The nation is on edge as voters await the final results of this high-stakes battle for the White House.

Full list of states reportedly won by Donald Trump and Kamala Harris so far:

S No. US State Winner: Donald Trump or Kamala Harris Total electors
1 Alabama Donald Trump 9 votes
2 Kentucky Donald Trump 8 votes
3 North Dakota Donald Trump 3 votes
4 Alaska   3 votes
5 Louisiana Donald Trump 8 votes
6 Ohio Donald Trump 17 votes
7 Arizona   11 votes
8 Maine Kamala Harris 4 votes
9 Oklahoma Donald Trump 7 votes
10 Arkansas Donald Trump 6 votes
11 Maryland Kamala Harris 10 votes
12 Oregon Kamala Harris 8 votes
13 California Kamala Harris 54 votes
14 Massachusetts Kamala Harris 11 votes
15 Pennsylvania   19 votes
16 Colorado Kamala Harris 10 votes
17 Michigan   15 votes
18 Rhode Island Kamala Harris 4 votes
19 Connecticut Kamala Harris 7 votes
20 Minnesota   10 votes
21 South Carolina Donald Trump 9 votes
22 Delaware Kamala Harris 3 votes
23 Mississippi Donald Trump 6 votes
24 South Dakota Donald Trump 3 votes
25

District of Columbia

 Kamala Harris 3 votes
26 Missouri Donald Trump 10 votes
27 Tennessee Donald Trump 11 votes
28 Florida Donald Trump 30 votes
29 Montana Donald Trump 4 votes
30 Texas Donald Trump 40 votes
31 Georgia Donald Trump 16 votes
32 Nebraska Donald Trump 5 votes
33 Utah Donald Trump 6 votes
34 Hawaii Kamala Harris 4 votes
35 Nevada   6 votes
36 Vermont Kamala Harris 3 votes
37 Idaho Donald Trump 4 votes
38 New Hampshire   4 votes
39 Virginia Kamala Harris 13 votes
40 Illinois Kamala Harris 19 votes
41 New Jersey Kamala Harris 14 votes
42 Washington Kamala Harris 12 votes
43 Indiana Donald Trump 11 votes
44 New Mexico Kamala Harris 5 votes
45 West Virginia Donald Trump 4 votes
46 Iowa Donald Trump 6 votes
47 New York Kamala Harris 28 votes
48 Wisconsin   10 votes
49 Kansas Donald Trump 6 votes
50 North Carolina Donald Trump 16 votes
51 Wyoming Donald Trump 3 votes

(Please note: The above table is being updated as and when the final results are declared) 

