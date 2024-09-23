US boy abducted at 6 from California park in 1951 found alive after 70 years. Thanks to an online DNA test

Luis Armando Albino was playing with his older brother in 1951 when a woman kidnapped him on the pretext of buying him candy. Albino's niece took an online DNA test in 2020 "for fun", which showed a 22% match with a man who turned out to be her uncle.

A story lost to time has found its resolution more than seven decades later, as a man abducted from a California park as a six-year-old in 1951 has been reunited with his family, thanks to the relentless determination of his niece and an online DNA test. According to The Guardian, Luis Armando Albino’s life took an unimaginable turn on February 21, 1951, when a woman lured the young boy from a park in West Oakland with the promise of candy. Instead of a treat, she whisked him away to the east coast, leaving behind a devastated family and sparking a massive manhunt that, for decades, seemed fruitless.

Luis, who was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Oakland, was taken from his brother’s side that fateful day, disappearing into the shadows of a heart-wrenching mystery. Despite extensive searches involving local police, military personnel, and even the Coast Guard, the child remained missing. His story hung in the hearts of his family, especially his mother, who never gave up hope, despite her passing in 2005 without answers.

Yet, hope is a stubborn thing. In 2020, more than 70 years after his disappearance, a new chapter began when his niece, Alida Alequin, decided to take an online ancestry DNA test “just for fun.” Little did she know that it would uncover a match – a 22% DNA link to a man who turned out to be her long-lost uncle.

Although this initial clue didn’t yield immediate results, Alida’s determination only grew. A visit to the Oakland Public Library earlier this year gave her the breakthrough she needed. Scanning through old microfilm, she found a newspaper article from 1951, featuring a photo of Luis and his brother Roger. The discovery reawakened the search, leading her to enlist the help of the Oakland police.

Investigators reopened the cold case, and in June, the missing boy from the 1950s was found living on the east coast. Luis, now a retired firefighter, Marine Corps veteran, father, and grandfather, had lived a full life, but one marked by the untold story of his origins.

Alequin described the emotional reunion with her uncle: “He hugged me and said, ‘Thank you for finding me,’ and gave me a kiss on the cheek.” Her efforts, praised by the Oakland police as “integral” to the outcome, brought resolution to a decades-old mystery.

The investigation revealed that Luis had been raised by a couple who took him in, unaware of the circumstances surrounding his abduction. His brother, Roger, who had been with him on the day of the kidnapping, had faced repeated questioning by authorities but steadfastly maintained his account of a woman with a bandana luring his brother away.

In June, 2024, after nearly 73 years apart, Luis met his California family. A tearful reunion followed, with Luis reconnecting with his sister and other relatives. The highlight came when he met his brother Roger in a touching moment filled with raw emotion and shared memories of their childhood.

“They grabbed each other and had a really tight, long hug. They sat down and just talked,” Alequin recalled, their reunion a bittersweet reminder of lost time.

Luis returned to the east coast but made another trip to California in July for a final visit with his brother, who tragically passed away in August. Despite the fleeting time they had left together, the family was grateful for the reunion and the closure it brought.

While Luis has chosen to remain out of the public spotlight, his niece hopes their story will inspire others never to give up. “I was always determined to find him, and who knows, with my story out there, it could help other families going through the same thing,” she said. “I would say: don’t give up.”

As investigators close the missing persons case, the FBI and Oakland police continue to pursue the open kidnapping investigation, determined to uncover every detail of the mystery that began over seven decades ago.

