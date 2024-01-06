Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    North Korea likely sending high precision nuclear capable rockets and missiles to Russia, U.S. to raise issue

    Russia and North Korea have found themselves in an unusual defense partnership post the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Defense powerhouse Russia is now importing missiles and mobile launchers from North Korea at a very premium rate.

    North Korea likely sending high precision nuclear capable rockets and missiles to Russia, U.S. to raise issue avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

    North Korea has found a major defence equipment export market in Russia which has become a viable profit-making channel for Kim Jong Un. Pyongyang and Moscow’s engagement especially in the defense sector has increased multifold since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Pyongyang was also previously accused of sending ammunition to Russia by the West.

    However, a new analysis by the U.S. has found that North Korea is now sending high-precision missiles and nuclear-capable mobile launchers to Russia. The highly talked about visit of Kim Jong Un to Russia facilitated the recent high-profile defense dealings between the two Eastern countries. Russia's latest attacks on Ukraine occurred on December 30 and January 2.

    Also Read: Violence rises in Bangladesh as nation gears for election on Sunday, train and polling booths set ablaze

    The images that were clicked post the attack revealed a strong case for Russia’s increased cooperation with North Korea. The missile debris found in Kharkiv recently almost resembles North Korea’s Hwasong-11 missile. According to Weapons expert Jeffrey Lewis,  the resemblance found in the missile debris also confirms that the Hwasong-11 missile is copied out of Russia's very own Iskander missile system.

    The homegrown North Korean missiles have been sold to Russia at a premium rate. Kim Jong Un despite being close to Russian leadership reportedly charged $5 million each. Satellite images taken of the Najin port from October to December showcase increased activity of vessels from Russia. The distance between North Korea’s Najin and Russia’s Dunay port is just 180 kilometers. Satellite imagery shows hundreds of shipping containers, dozens of vessels, and rail cars nearby. 

    The U.S. based on satellite imagery is preparing a case against Russia and North Korea in the Security Council of the United Nations. But that could have little effect on the sanctions-ridden Russia and North Korea. North Korean Premier Kim Jong Un has increased the defense output due to the present opportunity after visiting defense factories last August.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2024, 4:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Violence rises in Bangladesh as nation gears for election on Sunday, train and polling booths set ablaze avv

    Violence rises in Bangladesh as nation gears for election on Sunday, train and polling booths set ablaze

    Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a headache for Israel PM avv

    Benjamin Netanyahu's government divided on post war phase, lack of consensus a headache for Israel PM

    Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident AJR

    Alaska Airlines halts Boeing 737 Max 9 fleet post mid-air window incident

    Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing as mid-cabin exit door detaches just after takeoff (WATCH) snt

    Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing as mid-cabin exit door detaches just after takeoff (WATCH)

    Explained Why Pakistan's new interest in Chinese J-31 stealth fighter will trigger geopolitical turbulence

    Explained: Why Pakistan's new interest in Chinese J-31 stealth fighter will trigger geopolitical turbulence

    Recent Stories

    cricket David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 ODI knocks from the Australian star osf

    David Warner's Farewell: Top 7 ODI knocks from the Australian star

    LULU ON SALE : 50 percent discount sale begins in Kochi rkn

    LULU ON SALE : 50 percent discount sale begins in Kochi

    Aditya L1 reaches solar destination: PM Modi commends landmark achievement AJR

    Aditya-L1 reaches solar destination: PM Modi commends landmark achievement

    Formula E axes Hyderabad E-Prix due to alleged contract breach by the Telangana Government osf

    Formula E axes Hyderabad E-Prix due to alleged contract breach by the Telangana Government

    Did RajKummar Rao encounter paranormal activities while shooting for 'Stree'? Here's what he said ATG

    Did RajKummar Rao encounter paranormal activities while shooting for 'Stree'? Here's what he said

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon