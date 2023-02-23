Ukraine war to figure in Modi-Scholz talks; Germany does not believe Putin wants to end conflict

German Ambassador Phillip Ackermann said: "I am pessimistic about Russia's intention to end the conflict. President Putin's recent speech in Moscow was aggressive."

Even as the war between Russia and Ukraine completes a year, German envoy to India Phillip Ackermann on Wednesday said he does not see any intent from Moscow to end the conflict. Speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Wednesday, the German Ambassador termed Russian president Vladimir Putin's recent speech as aggressive.

It should be noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to make his maiden India visit on February 25 for two days. During his visit, he will meet President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and a host of business tycoons, among others.

The ambassador also added that the Chancellor will likely discuss the Ukraine issue with the prime minister.

When asked about New Delhi buying oil from Russia, Ambassador Ackermann said: "I have made it clear time and again that India buying oil from Russia is none of our business. Basically, that is something that the Indian government decides, and if you get it at a very, very low price, you know I cannot tell India not to buy it."

On being asked about ways in which peace can be restored between Kyiv and Moscow, the ambassador said: "I am pessimistic about Russia's intention to end the conflict. President Putin's speech in Moscow on Tuesday was aggressive. Sanctions that are imposed are temporary and can be lifted based on the response of the country. But Putin is not willing to change."

A large delegation of German businessmen is accompanying the Chancellor to India. In the delegation, there are 12 chief operating officers of big business firms like SAP and Seimens.

"Our bilateral trade is $30 billion now, and we hope to increase it. We are also looking at the India-EU Free Trade Agreement getting a boost and moving ahead," he said.

Last year, Scholz and Modi met twice. This year too, the two leaders will meet on two occasions -- on February 25 for bilateral talks and then for the G20 summit in September.

Ambassador Ackermann said that India is a trusted partner in the Indo-Pacific, and Germany shares a lot of concerns with India on this. He said that the issue would be discussed during the bilateral talks.

