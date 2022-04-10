UK PM Boris Johnson, Ukraine's Zelenskyy take a walk in Kyiv amid invasion; Watch

Johnson was spotted waving to and mingling with people of downtown Kyiv, which was besieged by Russian military only weeks before, as armed security men surrounded him and Zelenskyy and kept a watchful lookout.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was recently spotted walking through the streets of war-torn Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at his side in a stunning display of solidarity for Ukraine. Johnson had paid an unexpected visit to Kiev and vowed extra financial and military help to the eastern European country in order to reinforce its resistance to Russia's incursion.

Johnson informed Zelenskyy at their meeting in Kyiv that the UK will give armoured vehicles and anti-ship missile systems, as well as further help for World Bank loans. Britain would also continue to tighten sanctions on Russia and abandon its reliance on Russian energy, he added.

"Ukraine has overcome the odds and drove Russian forces back from Kyiv's gates, performing the greatest feat of arms of the twenty-first century," Johnson said in a statement.

Boris Johnson was the most recent foreign leader to visit Kyiv since Russian military withdrew from areas around the city little over a week ago.

