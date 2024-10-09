Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Two Pakistani men argue, trade slaps over child abduction claims; video leaves Internet in splits (WATCH)

    In a bizarre and comical turn of events, a video of two Pakistani men embroiled in an argument has left netizens in stitches. The duo found themselves embroiled in an argument that escalated into a slap fest, much to the amusement of onlookers.

    Two Pakistani men argue, slap each other as crowd watches them; hilarious video leaves netizens in splits (WATCH)
    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 9, 2024, 5:56 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 9, 2024, 6:05 PM IST

    The altercation began when Amir Mohammed, a resident of Chitral, was accused by another man, who claimed to have come from Hyderabad, of being involved in child abduction. Enraged by the baseless allegations, Amir vehemently denied the claims, asserting they were entirely fabricated. As tensions flared, the accusations led to a rather funny exchange of blows between the duo as the crowd looked on, torn between disbelief and amusement at the unfolding drama.

    Also read: Zakir Naik's heated exchange with Pakistani girl over pedophilia, adultery & more in Islam goes viral (WATCH)

    The entire scene was caught on video, capturing the raw emotions and theatrical gestures of both men. The footage has since gone viral, inciting laughter and bewilderment across social media platforms as viewers marvel at the absurdity of the confrontation.

     

     

     

     

