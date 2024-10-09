Turkish Airlines pilot dies mid-flight, forces plane's emergency landing at JFK

A Turkish Airlines flight from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing at JFK early Wednesday after the 59-year-old captain collapsed and died onboard, the New York Post reported.

In a heart-stopping turn of events, a Turkish Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing at New York’s JFK Airport early on Wednesday morning after its captain tragically died mid-flight. The Airbus A350-900, en route from Seattle to Istanbul, made an unexpected and sharp deviation toward New York after the 59-year-old captain, Ilcehin Pehlivan, collapsed during the journey, the New York Post reported.

Yahya Ustun, a spokesperson for Turkish Airlines, took to X to share the heartbreaking news: “The flight crew, which included another pilot and a co-pilot, made desperate efforts to save Captain Pehlivan's life but were ultimately unsuccessful. Despite attempts to administer first aid, he passed away before the plane could land.”

Flight data from FlightAware confirmed the sharp turn toward JFK as the crew, prioritizing safety and urgency, made the difficult decision to divert to New York. The plane landed without further incident shortly before 6 am.

Captain Pehlivan, who had been with Turkish Airlines since 2007, had reportedly passed a routine medical exam in March with no signs of any health concerns. The suddenness of his death left colleagues and passengers alike in shock.

“As the Turkish Airlines family, we wish God’s mercy upon our captain and patience to his grieving family, all his colleagues, and loved ones,” Ustun expressed on behalf of the airline.

