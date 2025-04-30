President Trump's approval rating remains at 42%, with growing concerns over his handling of the economy and immigration.

President Donald Trump's approval rating remains steady at 42%, but concerns over his handling of the economy and immigration are growing, according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll. The survey, conducted over three days and completed on Sunday, shows that 53% of respondents disapprove of Trump's presidency.

Trump's economic stewardship has taken a hit, with only 36% of respondents approving, a decline of one percentage point and the lowest level in his current term. Disapproval has risen to 56%, with fears of a recession surging due to Trump's global trade war and increased tariffs. Inflation remains a major issue, with 59% disapproving of Trump's handling of the cost of living in America.

The president's handling of immigration is also a concern, with 45% of respondents approving and 48% disapproving. Trump's aggressive enforcement campaign, including deploying troops to the southern border and pledging to deport millions of immigrants, has drawn criticism from Democrats and civil rights advocates.

The poll highlights the top concerns for Americans. The economy is the top concern for 22% of respondents, while 11% believe immigration is the most important issue. However, the biggest problem facing the country is seen as political extremism and threats to democracy, with 26% of respondents citing this as their top concern.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,029 U.S. adults nationwide, with a margin of error of about 3 percentage points.