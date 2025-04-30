The e-commerce giant faced political heat when a news report on Tuesday said it was considering the move.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick left a nonchalant approving comment about Amazon.com (AMZN) skipping a reported plan to put tariff rates alongside some products on its e-commerce site.

"Good move," posted Lutnick on social media site X on Tuesday in response to a Bloomberg News post about a multimedia report detailing how Amazon is not pursuing the plan.

On Tuesday, Amazon faced a bit of a public relations disaster following a report that it might start listing import charges for goods on its site.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the alleged plan "a hostile and political act by Amazon."

Amazon clarified later that it had considered the move for specific goods on its low-cost site Amazon Haul, but it was not approved and the company would not implement it.

President Donald Trump reportedly spoke with Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and told the press that Bezos "is very nice" and "did the right thing."

Amazon has traditionally avoided getting tangled in political matters; however, the current trade policy could greatly impact its business.

Analysts have said the e-commerce giant would either need to absorb higher costs from tariffs, which will hurt margins, or hike prices on its platform and risk losing market share.

Amazon is expected to discuss its tariff strategy in its quarterly earnings report on Thursday.

