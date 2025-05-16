White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted about her conversation with a man from Jammu and Kashmir, who she claimed thanked US President Donald Trump for bringing the military actions between India and Pakistan to a halt.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted about her conversation with a man from Jammu and Kashmir, who she claimed thanked US President Donald Trump for bringing the military actions between India and Pakistan to a halt.

Leavitt recounted meeting a waiter in Qatar's Doha, who she claimed told her to thank Trump as the ceasefire as the closure of airspace and safety concerns kept him from returning home.

“This morning at breakfast in Doha, my waiter told me to thank President Trump for him. I asked him why. He told me he is from Kashmir, and he has been unable to return home in recent weeks due to the India-Pakistan conflict. But he was just notified that he’s now able to return, thanks to the ceasefire mediated by President Trump, @VP & @SecRubio. He said President Trump is not receiving enough credit for literally preventing a nuclear war — and he is right!,” she wrote in a post on X.

The White House official said Trump inherited many global conflicts and "he is tackling them one at a time". "Peace, through strength, is being restored!" she added.

However, what Leavitt hoped would be seen as a diplomatic win quickly turned into a digital minefield. Social media users from were quick to question Trump's role as a mediator and mocked the post.

Donald Trump takes U-turn on India-Pakistan mediation claims (WATCH)

Trump had earlier this week claimed that he had mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, days after the May 7 Operation Sindoor kickstarted military actions between he neighbouring countries, resulting in loss of lives and infrastructure.

India later said the ceasefire was arrived at after DGMO-level talks between the two countries.

However, during his speech at al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Thursday, Trump appeared to dial down his earlier claims of directly mediating peace between India and Pakistan, and said, “I won’t say” — but “sure as hell helped settle” the issue.

“I don’t want to say I did, but I sure as hell helped settle the problem between Pakistan and India last week, which was getting more and more hostile," Trump said.

The new, toned-down remark is a sharp contrast to his earlier assertions, where he directly claimed to have “brokered peace” between the two nuclear-armed nations following India’s ‘Operation Sindoor’—a series of precision strikes carried out on May 7 targeting terror infrastructure inside Pakistan.

The strikes were in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.