Tourists in Dubai order camel ride via Uber after getting 'lost in the desert'; WATCH hilarious viral video

Two tourists in Dubai, lost in the desert, hilariously ordered a camel ride via Uber, turning their ordeal into a viral adventure.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Oct 23, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 23, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

Dubai, a city renowned for its stunning skyline and a variety of remarkable attractions, has once again captivated tourists with an unexpected take on transportation. Recently, a video went popular on Instagram showing two travelers traveling through the wide, sun-drenched desert and ending themselves in an unusual yet humourous situation: using the Uber app to schedule a camel ride.

The two women, who are clearly disoriented in the vast desert, decide to use the Uber app to get help at the start of the video. They were shocked to learn that the app provided them with a strange variety of options, such as ATVs and, most astonishingly, a camel, in addition to the typical automobiles. The women's reaction was a mixture of enthusiasm and incredulity, and the moment was recorded.

One of the women, narrating their experience, exclaimed, "We got lost and decided to check Uber, and guess what? There’s a camel!"

As they became aware of how unusual their situation was, they burst out laughing and in awe. In addition to being a humourous twist, the surprise camel ride delivery served as a symbol of Dubai's spirit of adventure and creative approach to tourism.

As the video progresses, a local man named Deepak arrives, leading the camel to the two women. Their initial surprise quickly turns into sheer delight, as the camel strolls towards them, transforming what could have been a stressful situation into a delightful adventure. “Can you believe it? We actually ordered a camel!” one of them exclaims, capturing the sheer joy of the moment.

With its record-breaking attractions like the Burj Khalifa and the deepest swimming pool in the world, Dubai has long been a place that defies convention and draws millions of visitors. By showing how technology can coexist with local culture to produce unforgettable encounters for tourists, this most recent viral movie broadens the city's repertory of oddball experiences.

WATCH: Uber camel in Dubai

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JETSET DUBAI (@jetset.dubai)

