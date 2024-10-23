Caught on camera: Israeli missile strike reduces Beirut building to rubble in seconds; WATCH chilling video

A shocking video circulating on social media has revealed the devastating moment an Israeli missile struck a building in Beirut, resulting in its complete destruction within seconds.

Photographer Bilal Hussein of the Associated Press captured the hit from a close location. He took cover behind a big tree and pointed his camera at an apartment complex that the Israeli military had designated as a target.

"I heard the sound of the missile whistling as it headed toward the building, and then I started filming," Hussein recounted just hours after the attack. His footage captures the missile frozen in mid-flight before it obliterated the structure.

Israel issued warning of Beirut strike

An Israeli military spokesperson warned inhabitants in and around two buildings on the southern suburbs of Beirut to evacuate in Arabic, around 40 minutes prior to the missile strike, in a social media post. The spokesperson stated that the buildings were close to "interests and facilities" connected to Hezbollah, but he did not elaborate on the reasons behind the strike.

Many people of the crowded and busy neighbourhood left after receiving this warning, but some, including some journalists, decided to stay and watch.

No deaths were reported, and the facility had already been evacuated when the missile struck. Notably, two smaller projectiles were fired at the building's roof before the main missile strike—a strategy used by the Israeli military as "warning strikes." This tactic has been used in the past, especially in the wars in Gaza.

AP photographer who caught the chilling moment speaks out

Since joining the AP in 2004, Hussein has been reporting on wars in Iraq and Lebanon, and he has become used to hearing bombs. He recorded about a dozen Israeli assaults in the area the night before the missile strike.

"I have the ability to control my reactions in critical moments and maintain stability as much as possible," he reflected.

As the situation in Beirut remains tense, the impact of this latest attack continues to reverberate throughout the city.

