    Tesla CEO Elon Musk rules out donating to Trump or Biden in 2024 White House race

    This decision could impact Trump's campaign, which is facing financial challenges as it gears up for a general election rematch with Biden. Musk, one of the world's wealthiest individuals, met with Trump in Florida over the weekend, signaling the former president's efforts to secure substantial financial support.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 7, 2024, 9:32 AM IST

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said that he will not contribute funds to either Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or Democratic President Joe Biden in the upcoming election. This announcement follows Musk's recent meeting with Trump in Florida. Musk emphasized his decision on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter and said, "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President."

    Ukraine war: Russia adds chess grandmaster Gary Kasparov to 'terrorists and extremists' list

    While Musk's statement rules out direct contributions to the candidates, it does not eliminate the possibility of donations to a super political action committee or other political causes.

    Musk, with a net worth of $192 billion, has been a vocal critic of Biden's policies, particularly on issues like the migrant crisis at the US-Mexico border. In 2022, he urged Americans to elect a Republican Congress to balance Biden's Democrats, claiming that Biden is encouraging migrants to come to the US to vote for Democrats, despite non-US citizens being ineligible to vote in federal elections.

    As the general election approaches, the financial landscape appears uneven, with Trump having $30.4 million in campaign funds in February compared to Biden's $130 million. Lauren Hitt, a Biden campaign spokeswoman, welcomed Musk's decision, highlighting the campaign's strong grassroots fundraising.

    Musk, historically conservative in political donations, has contributed less than $1 million since 2009, according to Federal Election Commission records.

    Last Updated Mar 7, 2024, 9:32 AM IST
