'Terrorist act of Zionist regime': Iran accuses Israel of mass murder after Lebanon pager explosions

Iran has fiercely condemned a series of deadly explosions in Lebanon, which claimed the lives of nine Hezbollah fighters and injured nearly 3,000 others. The blasts, which occurred on Tuesday, were caused by rigged pagers used by Hezbollah members across the country. Iranian officials, including Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani, have directly accused Israel of orchestrating the attack, calling it a "terrorist act of the Zionist regime" and an "example of mass murder."

In a strongly-worded statement, Kanani characterized the incident as an act of terrorism, designed to target Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia group, which has been at the forefront of the conflict with Israel. He added that the attack represents a new level of aggression by Israel, one that has deepened tensions in the region.

The explosions, which ripped through various Hezbollah strongholds, occurred after pagers used by Hezbollah fighters were detonated simultaneously. These devices had been secretly rigged with explosives by Israel’s Mossad spy agency, according to multiple Lebanese security sources. Of the 5,000 pagers in use by Hezbollah members, around 3,000 exploded, causing mass casualties and widespread panic.

The Lebanese security source told Reuters that the explosive devices were covertly modified at the production stage by Israel’s intelligence agency. Once Hezbollah members received a coded message, the explosives were triggered, leading to what one Hezbollah official described as the "biggest counterintelligence failure in decades."

Explosive hidden in pager from Taiwan

The pagers, originally ordered by Hezbollah from a Taiwan-based company called Gold Apollo, were selected for their low-tech design in an effort to avoid Israeli surveillance. Hezbollah had been using the pagers as a safer alternative to mobile phones, which were more susceptible to Israeli tracking.

However, Israeli intelligence reportedly infiltrated the supply chain and rigged the pagers with a small amount of explosive material. The devices, which were designed to wirelessly receive text messages, contained hidden boards that were triggered by a specific code. According to Lebanese sources, these modified boards made the explosives nearly undetectable.

Gold Apollo, the company initially identified as the manufacturer, has denied involvement in the attack. Hsu Ching-Kuang, the company’s founder, stated that the devices were produced by another company, BAC, under a licensing agreement. Hsu clarified that Gold Apollo had no role in manufacturing the rigged pagers.

Hezbollah vows retaliation

In the aftermath of the attack, Hezbollah vowed swift retaliation against Israel. In a statement, the group declared that "the resistance will continue today, like any other day, its operations to support Gaza, its people, and its resistance." Hezbollah also warned that Israel should prepare for a "harsh punishment" in response to what the group referred to as a "massacre."

The incident has further strained the already volatile relations between Hezbollah and Israel, which have been locked in a series of skirmishes since the Gaza conflict erupted on October 7. Daily exchanges of rocket fire and airstrikes along the Israel-Lebanon border have raised concerns about the potential for a broader conflict. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has warned that the "window for a diplomatic solution is closing" and urged caution regarding the possibility of an escalating war with Hezbollah.

Regional impact and intelligence concerns

The deadly pager explosions have sparked alarm across the Middle East, as the scale of Israel's intelligence infiltration of Hezbollah has become evident. Jonathan Panikoff, a former U.S. deputy national intelligence officer for the Middle East, remarked that this operation demonstrated Israel's capability to infiltrate and cripple its adversaries. However, Panikoff noted that this intelligence success did not necessarily indicate an imminent ground offensive by Israel.

Paul Pillar, a 28-year veteran of the US intelligence community, echoed these concerns, adding that while the operation displayed deep intelligence penetration, it did not imply that Israel was preparing for a full-scale military conflict with Hezbollah.

Hezbollah has faced a growing series of security challenges in recent months. The group’s Secretary General, Hassan Nasrallah, had previously warned members against using mobile phones, citing concerns about Israeli tracking. In a televised speech in February, Nasrallah instructed his followers to destroy or bury their phones, urging them to rely on pagers as a safer means of communication.

However, the reliance on pagers has now backfired, with devastating consequences. Many Hezbollah fighters who were using the devices sustained serious injuries, with some suffering facial disfigurement and loss of limbs. Hospitals across Lebanon were overwhelmed with wounded fighters, many of whom had been caught in the blast while wearing the pagers on their hips.

The pager explosions have further heightened the regional tensions between Iran, Hezbollah, and Israel. Iran’s strong condemnation of the incident underscores the geopolitical stakes involved, as Tehran continues to back Hezbollah’s military activities against Israel.

While Hezbollah has pledged to continue its operations in support of Gaza, the group has also warned that any further aggression from Israel could trigger a wider conflict. With the situation along the Israel-Lebanon border already on edge, many fear that the pager blasts may push the region closer to a new war.

