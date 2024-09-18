Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Israel's Mossad planted explosives in Hezbollah's Taiwan-made pagers: Reports

    Explosions targeting Hezbollah members using Taiwan-made pagers have raised suspicions of Mossad's involvement. The incident, which resulted in multiple casualties, has sparked an investigation and threats of retaliation against Israel.

    Israel Mossad planted explosives in Hezbollah's Taiwan-made pagers: Reports gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 10:20 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Israel's Mossad spy agency planted a small amount of explosives inside 5000 Taiwan-made pagers ordered by Lebanese militant group Hezbollah five months before Tuesday's detonations, multiple reports claimed, citing senior Lebanese security sources.

    At least nine people were killed and several more were injured when pagers, wireless communication devices used by hundreds of members of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, exploded simultaneously in portions of Syria and Lebanon on Tuesday. In Syria, there have been around 100 documented bomb incidents.

    According to a senior Lebanese security source who spoke with news agency Reuters, the explosives and pagers detonated simultaneously when a coded message was delivered to them. "Mossad introduced a board containing explosive material that is coded inside the apparatus. It's rather difficult to find using any method. even with any gadget or scanner," the reports added.

    The Iran-backed militant group had ordered 5,000 pagers from Taiwan-based manufacturer Gold Apollo, which were smuggled into the country between April and May. A security source identified the model of one exploded pager as the AP924 variant. Images of the damaged pagers also revealed a design and stickers on the back consistent with those produced by Gold Apollo.

    The plot appears to have been many months in the making, according to the sources. The explosive used in each device weighed less than 20 grammes, according to the Qatar-funded Al Jazeera channel, which also cited security sources. The pagers that blew up were imported five months prior.

    An investigation is being conducted into how the explosive charge was activated, the source added.

    Meanwhile, Hezbollah vowed to retaliate against Israel after accusing it of detonating pagers across Lebanon on Tuesday. The Iran-backed militant group stated that Israel would receive "its fair punishment" for the blasts.

    Hezbollah militants have been using pagers as a low-tech means of communication in an attempt to evade Israeli location tracking. The group has been in armed conflict with Israel since Hamas's October 7 attack.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pager explosion in Lebanon: Decoding device that led to major breach in Hezbollah's communication system snt

    Pager explosion in Lebanon: Decoding device that led to major breach in Hezbollah's communication system

    Lebanon At least 8 dead after 1000s of pagers exploded, Iran envoy among 2,750 injured snt

    8 killed after 1000s of pagers explode across Lebanon, Iran envoy among 2,750 injured; Hezbollah blames Israel

    Dozens of Hezbollah members wounded after their pagers explode in Lebanon; scary moment caught on camera (WATCH) shk

    Dozens of Hezbollah members wounded after pagers explode in Lebanon; scary moment caught on camera | WATCH

    Look at their own record': India slams Iran supreme leader's remarks on Muslims, calls comments 'misinformed' AJR

    'Look at their own record': India slams Iran supreme leader's remarks on Muslims, calls comments 'misinformed'

    EXPLAINED how NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will participate in the US election gcw

    EXPLAINED: How NASA’s astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore will participate in the US election

    Recent Stories

    What is NPS Vatsalya? Know about new pension scheme for minors AJR

    What is NPS Vatsalya? Know about new pension scheme for minors

    Chiranjeevi favourite actress Madhavi once talked about a shocking condition for her husband; read on RBA

    Chiranjeevi's favourite actress Madhavi once talked about a shocking condition for her husband; read on

    Alia Bhatt picks her favourite co-star; chooses Varun Dhawan over Ranveer Singh? Know here ATG

    Alia Bhatt picks her favourite co-star; chooses Varun Dhawan over Ranveer Singh? Know here

    Bengaluru Mother son accused of assaulting civic worker hurling casteist slurs over garbage dispute case filed vkp

    Bengaluru: Mother and son accused of assault, hurling casteist slurs on civic worker over garbage dispute

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes toolkits to artisans, craftsmen on Vishwakarma Jayanti anr

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath distributes toolkits to artisans, craftsmen on Vishwakarma Jayanti

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon