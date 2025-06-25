Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Ax-4 crew and praised Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla for carrying the dreams of 1.4 billion Indians to the International Space Station. President Murmu also lauded the mission’s global collaboration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla on the successful launch of the Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) to the International Space Station (ISS). PM Modi praised the historic moment, saying the mission represents the hopes and dreams of 1.4 billion Indians.

“We welcome the successful launch of the Space Mission carrying astronauts from India, Hungary, Poland and the US,” PM Modi posted on social media soon after the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Ax-4 crew lifted off from Florida.

“The Indian Astronaut, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is on the way to become the first Indian to go to International Space Station. He carries with him the wishes, hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians. Wish him and other astronauts all the success!” the Prime Minister added.

President Murmu: World is one family

President Droupadi Murmu also shared her message, saying that Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has created a “new milestone in space for India”. She noted the excitement and pride of the entire nation, and highlighted the global nature of the mission.

“As Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla creates a new milestone in space for India, the whole nation is excited and proud of an Indian’s journey into the stars,” she wrote.

Referring to the ancient Indian principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is one family), she praised the collaboration between India, the US, Poland, and Hungary. She also welcomed the scientific work ahead, saying it would “lead to new frontiers of scientific studies and space exploration.”

India’s growing presence in space

Shukla is the first Indian astronaut to visit the ISS, and the Ax-4 mission marks a major step for India’s future space programmes. He is also the second Indian in history to go to space, after Rakesh Sharma in 1984.

With global cooperation, cutting-edge science, and strong public support, India is preparing for a greater role in space exploration through ISRO’s Gaganyaan and beyond.