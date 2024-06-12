SHOCKING! Elon Musk had sex with SpaceX intern, asked another woman to have his babies, claims report

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk stands accused of engaging in sexual relationships with two of his employees, including an intern, and allegedly requesting another employee to bear his children.

Allegations against SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have shockingly surfaced, suggesting inappropriate conduct towards female employees within his companies. According to an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal, Musk stands accused of engaging in sexual relationships with two of his employees, including an intern, and allegedly requesting another employee to bear his children.

The report highlights a culture within both SpaceX and Tesla that purportedly made women employees uncomfortable, shedding light on broader concerns about workplace dynamics within Musk's enterprises.

Also read: Elon Musk announces rollout of 'Private Likes' on X to protect user privacy

These accusations represent the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Musk. Previously, he has faced allegations of drug use, including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms, and ketamine. Reports suggest that these substances were sometimes used during work meetings, even in the presence of board members.

Previous allegations against SpaceX CEO Elon Musk depict a workplace culture fostering a "hostile work environment," where sexual harassment jokes were commonplace, gender pay disparities existed, and employees who voiced concerns were reportedly dismissed. Former employees accused Musk of perpetuating a sexist atmosphere where sexual comments and harassment were either tolerated or trivialized.

The Wall Street Journal report has now highlighted accounts from women employees at Tesla who claimed to have received "an unusual amount of attention or pursued" by Musk. Among these allegations, a SpaceX flight attendant alleged that Musk exposed himself to her and propositioned her for sex in 2016, even offering to buy her a horse in exchange.

Another woman, who left SpaceX in 2013, came forward with allegations that Elon Musk repeatedly asked her to bear his children. Musk, who has at least 10 children, has publicly expressed concerns about underpopulation and advocated for people with high IQs to reproduce.

The report also detailed instances where a woman employed at SpaceX received frequent invitations from Musk to visit his residence at night. Text exchanges between the two were provided as evidence of Musk's persistent invitations:

Elon Musk: “Come by!Look, it's either me or 6am [exercise] :)”

Elon Musk: “Just finished the Model 3 production call. It's def going to be hell for several more months.”

Elon Musk: “Are you coming over? If not, I will probably tranq out. Too stressed to sleep naturally.”

Elon Musk: “Probably best if we don't see each other.”

The next morning, the woman reportedly texted Elon Musk saying, “Oh man. I'm sorry, I'd already fallen asleep. I've been a late night person most of my life but have been trying to switch over because it seems responsible. Tbh. Sorry I crashed last night."

Also read: Elon Musk uses iconic meme from THIS Tamil movie to take a jibe at Apple iPhone-ChatGPT deal

SpaceX and Elon Musk's legal representatives have dismissed the report, denouncing its content as riddled with "untruths."

Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, challenged the accuracy of the information presented, labeling it as a misleading narrative. She expressed admiration for the remarkable achievements of the team amidst challenges, affirming her confidence in Musk's character.

"The untruths, mischaracterizations, and revisionist history in your email paint a completely misleading narrative. I continue to be amazed by what this extraordinary group of people are achieving every day even amidst all the forces acting against us. And Elon is one of the best humans I know," she said.

Latest Videos