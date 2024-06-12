Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! Elon Musk had sex with SpaceX intern, asked another woman to have his babies, claims report

    According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Elon Musk stands accused of engaging in sexual relationships with two of his employees, including an intern, and allegedly requesting another employee to bear his children.

    SHOCKING Elon Musk had sex with SpaceX intern, asked another woman to have his babies, claims report snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 12, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    Allegations against SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have shockingly surfaced, suggesting inappropriate conduct towards female employees within his companies. According to an exclusive report by the Wall Street Journal, Musk stands accused of engaging in sexual relationships with two of his employees, including an intern, and allegedly requesting another employee to bear his children.

    The report highlights a culture within both SpaceX and Tesla that purportedly made women employees uncomfortable, shedding light on broader concerns about workplace dynamics within Musk's enterprises.

    Also read: Elon Musk announces rollout of 'Private Likes' on X to protect user privacy

    These accusations represent the latest in a series of controversies surrounding Musk. Previously, he has faced allegations of drug use, including LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms, and ketamine. Reports suggest that these substances were sometimes used during work meetings, even in the presence of board members.

    Previous allegations against SpaceX CEO Elon Musk depict a workplace culture fostering a "hostile work environment," where sexual harassment jokes were commonplace, gender pay disparities existed, and employees who voiced concerns were reportedly dismissed. Former employees accused Musk of perpetuating a sexist atmosphere where sexual comments and harassment were either tolerated or trivialized.

    The Wall Street Journal report has now highlighted accounts from women employees at Tesla who claimed to have received "an unusual amount of attention or pursued" by Musk. Among these allegations, a SpaceX flight attendant alleged that Musk exposed himself to her and propositioned her for sex in 2016, even offering to buy her a horse in exchange.

    Another woman, who left SpaceX in 2013, came forward with allegations that Elon Musk repeatedly asked her to bear his children. Musk, who has at least 10 children, has publicly expressed concerns about underpopulation and advocated for people with high IQs to reproduce.

    The report also detailed instances where a woman employed at SpaceX received frequent invitations from Musk to visit his residence at night. Text exchanges between the two were provided as evidence of Musk's persistent invitations:

    Elon Musk: “Come by!Look, it's either me or 6am [exercise] :)”

    Elon Musk: “Just finished the Model 3 production call. It's def going to be hell for several more months.”

    Elon Musk: “Are you coming over? If not, I will probably tranq out. Too stressed to sleep naturally.”

    Elon Musk: “Probably best if we don't see each other.”

    The next morning, the woman reportedly texted Elon Musk saying, “Oh man. I'm sorry, I'd already fallen asleep. I've been a late night person most of my life but have been trying to switch over because it seems responsible. Tbh. Sorry I crashed last night."

    Also read: Elon Musk uses iconic meme from THIS Tamil movie to take a jibe at Apple iPhone-ChatGPT deal

    SpaceX and Elon Musk's legal representatives have dismissed the report, denouncing its content as riddled with "untruths."

    Gwynne Shotwell, SpaceX's president and chief operating officer, challenged the accuracy of the information presented, labeling it as a misleading narrative. She expressed admiration for the remarkable achievements of the team amidst challenges, affirming her confidence in Musk's character.

    "The untruths, mischaracterizations, and revisionist history in your email paint a completely misleading narrative. I continue to be amazed by what this extraordinary group of people are achieving every day even amidst all the forces acting against us. And Elon is one of the best humans I know," she said.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2024, 1:43 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UN probe concludes Israel committed crimes against humanity in Gaza, accuses Hamas of war crimes (WATCH) snt

    UN probe concludes Israel committed crimes against humanity in Gaza, accuses Hamas of war crimes (WATCH)

    Eid 2024: From early salary to extended leave, how Dubai will celebrate Eid ul Adha this year AJR

    Eid 2024: From early salary to extended leave, how Dubai will celebrate Eid ul Adha this year

    Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, 9 others die in plane crash after aircraft goes missing in mountain forest AJR

    Malawi Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, 9 others die in plane crash after aircraft goes missing in mountain

    Pakistan SHOCKER: Outrage after minor Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted to marry Muslim man (WATCH) AJR

    Pakistan SHOCKER: Outrage after minor Hindu girl kidnapped, forcibly converted to marry Muslim man (WATCH)

    Indian origin man from Punjab shot dead in Canada; Cops suspect targeted killing AJR

    Indian-origin man from Punjab shot dead in Canada; Cops suspect targeted killing

    Recent Stories

    Tata Punch to Tata Nexon: Top 7 best-selling SUVs for May 2024 gcw

    Punch to Nexon: Top 7 best-selling SUVs for May

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad RKK

    Fathers Day 2024: Office accessories to speakers, affordable gifts to give your dad

    UN probe concludes Israel committed crimes against humanity in Gaza, accuses Hamas of war crimes (WATCH) snt

    UN probe concludes Israel committed crimes against humanity in Gaza, accuses Hamas of war crimes (WATCH)

    Is Karnataka government considering third liquor price hike within one year? vkp

    Is Karnataka government considering third liquor price hike within one year?

    Kerala: 108 Ambulance staff begins indefinite strike over delayed salaries in May anr

    Kerala: 108 Ambulance staff begins indefinite strike over delayed salaries

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon