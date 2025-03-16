Severe storms trigger deadly tornadoes in US leaving 27 dead; Missouri, Texas worst hit; WATCH

A powerful storm system has triggered multiple tornadoes across the United States, leaving at least 27 dead. Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma are among the hardest-hit states.

Published: Mar 16, 2025, 8:05 AM IST

Washington DC: A series of destructive tornadoes have swept across parts of the United States, resulting in at least 27 deaths as a powerful storm system moved swiftly through the region since Friday, according to the Associated Press.  Among the most severely affected states are Missouri, Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Missouri reported the highest death toll, with no fewer than 12 fatalities confirmed so far. 

The death toll increased following a tragic accident in Kansas on Friday, where eight people lost their lives after a massive collision involving over 50 vehicles on a highway.

Vast of destruction after tornado hits US

“It was unrecognizable as a home. Just a debris field. The floor was upside down. We were walking on walls," said coroner Jim Akers of Butler County, as quoted by AP.

Four people died in car crashes in Texas due to extreme weather conditions, including strong winds, dust storms, and smoke from a nearby wildfire, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, as reported by The Washington Post.

"We've had significant wind storms in the past, but nothing of this" severity, said Cindy Barkley, a sergeant at the department. "It was horrible." She added that when she went to the crash scenes, there were times she could barely see past the hood of her car.

The southern states are at highest risk of being affected by these tornado outbreaks, which are expected to continue.

The governors of Arkansas and Georgia have declared a state of emergency in response to the escalating severe weather conditions expected to intensify from late Saturday. Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee has additionally sanctioned $250,000 from the disaster recovery fund to assist those injured in the aftermath.

The powerful storm system sweeping across the United States is expected to impact over 100 million people nationwide. The severe weather has already triggered destructive tornadoes, dust storms, and has intensified multiple wildfires due to strong, gusty winds.

