'Send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars': Elon Musk amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions

Following reports of Israeli strikes on the city of Isfahan in Central Iran amidst escalating conflict in the region, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a veiled comment, suggesting that rockets should be directed towards stars instead of at each other. Israel reportedly conducted missile strikes against Tehran during the early hours of Friday, as per ABC News, citing a senior US official.

"We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars," he said in his social media post.

The official quoted by ABC News couldn't confirm whether sites in Syria and Iraq were also targeted in the Israeli onslaught.

On Friday, Iran reportedly activated its air defenses across multiple locations after loud explosions were heard near an airport and military base in the city of Isfahan, according to Iranian state media.

These alleged attacks come just days after Iran purportedly launched over 300 drones and missiles at targets in Israel last Saturday, prompting the Israeli military to initiate a bombing campaign against Gaza. Officials claim Israel and allied forces intercepted nearly all of the Iranian projectiles. Iran has accused Israel of bombing its embassy in Syria earlier this month and has vowed to retaliate.

While Iran has not confirmed the cause of Friday's explosions in Isfahan, Syrian media outlets reported Israeli strikes targeting Syrian military radar sites in the southern provinces of As-Suwayda and Daraa around the same time. Residents of Mosul and Erbil in Iraq also reported hearing sounds of jets flying overhead on Friday.

These alleged Israeli retaliatory actions represent a significant escalation in the longstanding hostilities between Iran and Israel. The two nations have frequently accused each other of destabilizing the region through proxies and military actions.

