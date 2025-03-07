Scientists find massive underground ocean hidden 700 km below Earth's surface. Here's all about it

Read Full Article

Scientists have unearthed a colossal underground water reservoir buried approximately 700 kilometers below the Earth's surface - a revelation that could transform our understanding of the planet’s water cycle. This massive cache of water isn't in liquid form like oceans or lakes; instead, it is locked within the crystal structure of a mineral called ringwoodite, much like a sponge absorbing moisture.

Astonishingly, this subterranean "ocean" is estimated to contain three times more water than all the surface water on Earth combined. This discovery, as reported by various media outlets, is poised to reshape geological theories and redefine how water moves through our planet over time.

How scientists unraveled Earth’s deep water secret

A team of researchers led by geophysicist Steven Jacobsen, made the discovery using advanced seismic research techniques. The team analyzed how earthquake waves travel through different layers of the Earth and identified distinct patterns that indicated the presence of water trapped within minerals like ringwoodite.

Also read: New IT bill gives govt access to your emails & social media accounts. What does this mean to your privacy?

To confirm their findings, Jacobsen’s team examined seismic data from around 2,000 seismographs across the United States, tracking how waves from nearly 500 earthquakes moved through the Earth's mantle. The results provided compelling evidence of an immense hidden water reservoir deep within the planet.

This discovery challenges long-standing assumptions about Earth's water cycle. Unlike surface water, this deep-seated reservoir isn’t directly accessible, yet it plays a crucial role in maintaining planetary water balance over vast geological timescales. Scientists believe that this underground ocean may regulate surface water levels, shedding light on how Earth has managed to sustain its oceans over billions of years.

What lies ahead?

The revelation of this buried ocean is just the tip of the iceberg. Researchers are now striving to determine whether this vast reservoir is uniformly distributed across the Earth's mantle or concentrated in specific regions. Further seismic studies might even unlock clues about how water moves within the planet's interior and whether similar hidden water reserves exist on other celestial bodies. Such discoveries could potentially offer insights into the existence of water—and possibly life—on other planets.

Also read: Scientists have found origin of WATER & it formed billions of years earlier than we thought

Latest Videos