    Saturn's iconic rings will briefly 'disappear' in 2025; here's why

    Saturn's iconic rings, composed of icy particles and rock fragments, will briefly vanish from view due to an optical illusion in 2025, an effect caused by the planet's changing alignment with Earth.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 9:57 PM IST

    Saturn, the sixth planet from the Sun, is revered for its remarkable rings, composed of numerous icy particles and rock fragments, creating a captivating display around the planet. Astronomers and space enthusiasts have marveled at these structures for centuries due to their mesmerizing appearance visible through telescopes. 

    Recent reports suggest that while these iconic rings will eventually fade away over millions of years, an optical illusion in 2025 will momentarily obscure them from public view, contrary to their usual visibility. The disappearance results from an optical effect due to Saturn's changing alignment with Earth, as the planet is tilted about 9 degrees, predicted to decrease to about 3.7 degrees by 2024.

    In 2025, as Saturn moves away from Earth, its axis will position itself vertically, making the rings appear as a thin, horizontal strip parallel to Earth. This perspective will render the rings too slim to observe, akin to viewing a sheet of paper parallel to our eyes. This illusion is expected to persist until 2032, revealing the underside of the rings.

    The genesis of these famous rings traces back to the early formation of our solar system approximately 4.6 billion years ago. However, despite the solar system's age, NASA highlights the relatively recent origin of Saturn's rings. According to the American space agency, these rings are believed to be remnants of comets and asteroids that fragmented before reaching the planet, torn apart by Saturn's powerful gravitational forces.

    Comprised of billions of ice and rock particles coated with various materials like dust, these rings extend up to 282,000 kilometers from the planet, with an average vertical height of about 30 feet within the seven main rings.

